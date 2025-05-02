Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market Projected to Reach USD 8.32 Billion by 2032 | Rising Demand for Sustainable Additives Accelerates Global Growth

Austin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eco-friendly plasticizers market is projected to reach USD 8.32 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.65% from 2024 to 2032.

The surge in demand is mainly driven by increased environmental awareness along with rigorous government regulations on hazardous chemicals and an emerging trend towards bio-based and non-toxic alternatives in plastic manufacturing processes. Eco plasticizers obtained from natural resources such as vegetable oils, citrates, or succinic acid have low toxicity, high biodegradability, and high compatibility with many polymers, especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Due to the transition to greener supply chains within many industries and the push to achieve REACH and EPA compliance, this makes bio-based plasticizers are widely regarded as preferred additives to produce environmentally and health-enriched flexible plastics.

Key Players:

BASF SE (Palatinol, Hexamoll)

Evonik Industries AG (ELATUR, VESTINOL)

Eastman Chemical Company (Benzoflex, Eastman 168)

Dow Chemical Company (DOW ECOLIBRIUM, DOW VERSIFY)

Arkema Group (PLANTROZ, BIOVYNYL)

Perstorp Holding AB (Pevalen, Emoltene 100)

LG Chem Ltd. (ECO-DEH, BIO-DEH)

LANXESS AG (Mesamoll, Ultramoll)

ExxonMobil Chemical (Jayflex, Vistamaxx)

UPC Technology Corporation (Polymol, Polyol)

Wacker Chemie AG (VINNAPAS, ECOSIL)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Tufdene, Asaflex)

Hexion Inc. (ECO-LOY, VEOVA)

PolyOne Corporation (Geon BIO, OnFlex BIO)

Shandong Hongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (HX-168, HX-510)

Grupa Azoty ZAK S.A. (OXOVIFLEX, Oxoplast Medica)

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Nan Ya 168, Nan Ya 108)

Meltem Kimya (MELFLEX, MELBIO)

KLJ Group (KLJ 610, KLJ 810)

Vertellus Holdings LLC (Citroflex, FlexaTrac)

Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.29 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.32 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.65% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Bio-Based Plasticizers, Non-Phthalate Plasticizers)

•By Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Textile, Agriculture & Horticulture) Key Drivers • Rising preference for non-toxic, bio-based alternatives across end-use sectors fuels the eco-friendly plasticizers market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Bio-based plasticizers accounted for more than 68.0% of the total market share in 2023, mainly owing to the increasing worldwide transition to sustainable and non-toxic substitutes for traditional petroleum-based plasticizers. These plasticizers are derived from renewable resources from vegetable oils, starches, and other natural feedstocks, providing a more sustainable and safer alternative to meet increasing regulatory pressures associated with phthalates and other unwanted additives. The ever-growing consumer goods, automotive, medical, and packaging industries choose bio-based plasticizers more as they meet green labeling and eco-certification requirements while also ensuring green product appeal for environmentally aware consumers.

By Application

The packaging segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 38% of the global share. It is driven by an increasing demand for sustainable and non-toxic packaging solutions in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods applications. Due to an increase in awareness of environmentally friendly consumers towards plastic pollution and the growing stringent regulations against harmful plasticizers like phthalates, manufacturers are moving to sustainable packaging materials. Eco-friendly plasticizers provide good flexibility, high durability, and compatibility with bioplastics and recyclable polymers, including bio-PVC, making them suitable for packaging applications.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Asia-Pacific accounted for 42.35% of the global eco-friendly plasticizers market share and is expected to continue to dominate by 2032. This growth is fueled by the fast-paced industrialization, rising consumer awareness, and the favorable government regulations for the use of sustainable additives in plastics. Strategic transitions towards bio-based materials are also taking place in developing countries such as China and India, and a rapidly developing country like Japan. Demand is further driven by the government of India ‘s promotion of sustainable materials under the “Make in India” initiative, along with the focus on restricting toxic plasticizers from consumer products. In this vein, China’s “Green Manufacturing” policies within its 14th Five-Year Plan promote the adoption of safer chemicals (biodegradable and non-toxic) in industrial manufacture.

In 2023, North America captured the second-largest market share due to stringent regulatory frameworks including the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) in the U.S. and investment in green product innovation. Within the U.S., the market is valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2023 driven by robust demand across the medical and packaging sectors. Adoption is also getting a lift from government-supported programs to cut carbon emissions and plastic waste.

Recent Developments

In February 2024 , BASF SE introduced a new line of bio-based plasticizers under the "Palatinol" brand, designed specifically for PVC-based packaging and construction materials. These products meet REACH compliance and are produced from renewable feedstocks.

, BASF SE introduced a new line of bio-based plasticizers under the "Palatinol" brand, designed specifically for PVC-based packaging and construction materials. These products meet REACH compliance and are produced from renewable feedstocks. In April 2024, Evonik Industries AG launched an advanced citrate-based plasticizer aimed at the healthcare sector, with high thermal stability and compatibility for use in blood bags and medical tubing.





