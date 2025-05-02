Kim Timmer Honoured with the 2025 C.B. Davreux Stewardshipfirst™ Award by CropLife Canada

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms is proud to announce that Kim Timmer, Director of Stakeholder Relations, has been awarded the C.B. Davreux Stewardshipfirst™ Award by CropLife Canada at their Spring Dialogue Day in Ottawa.





CropLife Canada's Spring Dialogue Day unites plant science leaders annually to explore key trends and sustainable solutions in Canadian agriculture. The C.B. Davreux Stewardshipfirst™ Award recognizes exceptional commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible management of agricultural products and packaging.

As Cleanfarms’ Director of Stakeholder Relations, Kim is instrumental in nurturing the partnerships that power our recovery and recycling programs from coast to coast. She brings curiosity, dedication, and a whole lot of heart to everything she does—and this award is a true reflection of the impact she’s had not just at Cleanfarms, but across the ag community.

“Kim’s ability to bring people together and turn big ideas into practical programs has helped us grow from the ground up,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms. “She leads with integrity, vision, and an incredible commitment to farmers, industry, and the land. She’s an integral part of the Cleanfarms team today, just as she has been from our very early days, and she’s contributed to everything we do. Kim is truly a deserving recipient of this prestigious award, and we couldn’t be happier for her and grateful to CropLife Canada for this recognition.”

With more than a decade of experience building partnerships and developing recovery programs across Canada, Kim continues to advance innovative solutions at Cleanfarms that support circularity and sustainability in agriculture.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9625f21a-f60f-40bd-9d7d-0423cec31100