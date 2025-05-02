PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer acquires Czech software provider for the waste management sector

Alphen aan den Rijn — May 2, 2025 — Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced it has acquired Inisoft Group, s.r.o. (Inisoft), a Czech provider of regulatory compliance software for the waste management sector. The company’s solutions are used by over 3,600 customers, including government agencies, municipalities, waste management providers and other businesses. Inisoft’s solutions, including Envita, facilitate compliance with national and local laws and regulations for the disposal of waste, including tracking and reporting of waste data.

Lubomir Weiss, General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Czechia: “By integrating the expertise and know-how of Inisoft into Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, we are further enhancing the value we deliver to our customers, supporting them in complying with increasing environmental regulations. We intend to support the team in further developing the solutions.”

David Mareček, CEO of Inisoft, adds: “We are joining Wolters Kluwer because, among other things, they see the potential and benefits of Inisoft for their customers and because we will naturally complement the Wolters Kluwer portfolio with our segment focus. Inisoft was built to make compliance with waste management regulations simpler and faster through tailored software solutions, and we are excited to leverage our expertise to benefit Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory customers in Czechia and Slovakia.”

Founded in 1992, Inisoft s.r.o today has 68 employees who will become part of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory’s Czech and Slovakian unit. The acquisition will have an immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer's earnings and is expected to achieve a return on invested capital (ROIC) above Wolters Kluwer’s after-tax cost of capital (8%) within 3 to 5 years.



About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software, and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.

About Inisoft

Inisoft aims to pioneer the development of high-quality software solutions, with a specialized focus on waste management and environmental sustainability. The company is dedicated to creating innovative software as well as ensuring its seamless implementation. Inisoft’s comprehensive suite of services includes expert training, in-depth analysis, and strategic consulting, tailored to meet the needs of both commercial enterprises and municipal organizations. With a proud legacy spanning approximately 30 years, Inisoft operates across the Czech Republic and Slovakia, consistently delivering excellence and driving progress in the industry.

