From Wall Street to the Pit Lane: Lottery.com and Sports.com Sponsor Rising INDY NXT Driver Sebastian Murray, Competing with Andretti Cape

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery and sports entertainment, announced a high-visibility sponsorship with rising motorsport talent Sebastian Murray, who competes in the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone with the renowned Andretti Cape INDY NXT team.

Key Activation Highlights:

Branding on rear wing (Lottery.com) and nose cone (Sports.com) of Murray’s No. 2 INDY NXT car

Decals on the driver’s race suit for enhanced visibility

Behind-the-scenes driver series “Rookie Road” produced by Sports.com Studios

Social media activations across 13 remaining INDY NXT races

Access to hospitality and networking opportunities available through Murray’s affiliation with Andretti Cape



The car will run this weekend with its new look featuring Lottery.com and Sports.com branding at the Grand Prix of Alabama, taking place May 2–4 in Birmingham, Alabama. Sebastian Murray will be driving the branded No. 2 Andretti Cape INDY NXT car featuring full Lottery.com and Sports.com sponsorship beginning this weekend and continuing through the rest of the season.





The sponsorship centers on Murray, one of the sport’s most exciting young drivers, and includes branding rights, digital content, and fan engagement activations made possible through his participation with Andretti Cape.

The sponsorship was introduced by Warren Macal, Founder of Prosperity Investment Management and a board member at Lottery.com.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, commented:

“Sebastian Murray is a standout talent, and this sponsorship places Lottery.com and Sports.com right alongside his journey to the top of U.S. open-wheel racing. We’re investing in speed, story, and a new generation of fans.”

Sebastian Murray added:

“It is a huge honor to carry the Lottery.com and Sports.com brands. The support from Matthew, Warren, and the entire team fuels my drive to deliver on and off the track.”

“This relationship reflects Lottery.com’s strategic vision,” added Warren Macal, Founder of Prosperity and Director at Lottery.com. “Sebastian is a driver with enormous potential, and our brands will benefit from the visibility and access that comes with competing in the Andretti Cape environment.”

This announcement follows the launch of the Company’s sponsorship of Donate to Win’s™ Miami Sweepstakes, offering exclusive hospitality at the Miami Grand Prix this past weekend — part of a broader campaign to engage fans and elevate brand exposure.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is transforming how official lottery and sweepstakes games are played across the globe, combining cutting-edge technology with consumer-first innovation.

About Sports.com

Sports.com is a premier digital sports platform dedicated to delivering cutting-edge content, fan engagement and technological innovation in the sports industry. With a commitment to growing the global soccer and motorsports ecosystems, Sports.com partners with leading organizations and influencers to create unparalleled experiences for fans and professionals alike.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7e1738a-0840-4b4e-b7a8-94ae22ea1494

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.