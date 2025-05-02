Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from April 28 to April 29, 2025

Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, May 2, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM APRIL 28 TO APRIL 29, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 28/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 24,570 55.6882 XPAR 28/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 16,810 55.6636 CEUX 28/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 5,000 55.64 TQEX 28/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,694 55.7039 AQEU 29/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 29,800 55.6191 XPAR 29/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,700 55.6318 CEUX 29/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 5,126 55.6281 TQEX 29/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,300 55.6082 AQEU Total 100,000 55.6481

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

