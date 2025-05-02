WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion





SINGAPORE, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 1, 2025, WEEX , the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, made an impressive appearance at TOKEN2049 in Dubai. As a platinum sponsor of the event, WEEX not only showcased its global strategy and product portfolio at the main venue but also hosted a grand Open Day event at its Dubai studio before the conference. The event attracted over 300 guests on-site, with more than 3,000 registrations.



TOKEN2049, one of the most influential industry events in the global crypto ecosystem, attracted thousands of blockchain professionals, investors, tech experts, and industry leaders from around the world. At the conference, WEEX shared forward-looking insights on topics such as technological innovation, user security, and industry trends, releasing key platform strategies and attracting numerous attendees for discussions. Particularly in the "Demo Trading Competition", participants experienced the advantages of up to 400x leverage and a wide range of trading pairs. The event exceeded expectations in terms of participation, further validating the platform's trading execution efficiency and depth.





WEEX Vice President Andrew Weiner was also invited to speak on the main stage of TOKEN2049, delivering a speech titled From 500 Million to 5 Billion: What Sets WEEX Apart. He stated: “Our appearance at TOKEN2049 is not just to showcase the platform’s strengths, but also marks the accelerated implementation of WEEX ’s global strategy. We will continue to expand globally and build a more resilient and localized platform through innovative services and regulatory advancements.”



On the eve of the event, WEEX hosted an Open Day at its Dubai studio, inviting global KOLs, key partners, and community representatives to celebrate together. The Open Day, initially planned for 100 attendees, saw over 300 participants. WEEX’s Head of Business, Thomas, delivered a speech, highlighting the platform's rapid growth milestones, innovation, and strategic collaborations with partners. He mentioned, “Since our founding, we have built a platform based on trust and efficient trading from the ground up. Our user base has exceeded 6 million, daily trading volume surpasses $5 billion, and we currently offer over 1,700 trading pairs. We will continue to expand our ecosystem and attract more users to join us.”





During the Open Day, WEEX also prepared trophies for KOLs and partners who have supported the platform since its inception, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the platform's development, further strengthening the collaboration. Some KOLs at the event shared their experiences and insights on working with WEEX, reflecting on key moments of mutual growth.



Currently, WEEX is committed to driving local operations and international collaboration. To better serve global users, the platform will continue to deepen its market presence, enhance service capabilities, and expand its reach to ensure sustainable growth and development worldwide. Since its inception, WEEX has expanded its operations in over 170 countries and regions globally.





Looking ahead, WEEX will continue to focus on key global markets, leveraging technological innovation, asset protection, and localized services to build dual defense of user trust and platform strength. Together with global partners, WEEX will lead the development of the next generation of crypto trading platforms and contribute to the sustainable growth of the global cryptocurrency industry.

Disclaimer: WEEX does not currently conduct any virtual asset activities in the UAE and has not been licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). WEEX will only engage in virtual asset activities in Dubai upon obtaining the necessary VARA license.

For more information about WEEX, please visit:

Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Tiktok | Youtube

For media inquiries, please contact: support@weex.com

Contact:

Regina O’Keefe

market@weexglobal.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by WEEX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2e50e9d-58bc-499c-8b58-7d2b85ff051a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc0aa90d-daec-440a-97aa-df914f9ffe7c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7e8720b-b153-46e7-b645-6ae5cf6263fb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f7db2b2-3bd2-45e3-95f0-5030cacf7d51