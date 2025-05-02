Transformative $40 Million Soil Remediation Facility Launches in Philadelphia, Redefining Construction Waste Recovery

Alterra IOS, Eco Materials deliver state-of-the-art wash plant in South Philadelphia to process and repurpose over 750,000 tons of construction soil and waste annually

Facility provides sustainable local alternative to landfill disposal by cleaning and reintroducing up to 85% of inbound material into the regional construction economy

Local officials, industry leaders attend Grand Opening in support of transformative facility that reduces landfill burden, lowers emissions, and advances circular construction practices



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

PHILADELPHIA, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS , a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sector that has acquired over 300 sites nationwide, today announced the completion and grand opening of a $40 million soil cleanwashing facility in South Philadelphia in partnership with Eco Materials , a leading innovator in construction resource recovery. The new plant offers a sustainable solution to reclaim and repurpose sand, aggregate and construction waste through an advanced wet washing process. The facility remediates and repurposes more than 85% of incoming materials back into the construction ecosystem for future use.

Located at 6110 West Passyunk Ave., the Wash Plant sits within a strategically located, multi-acre industrial outdoor storage site with direct access to key regional infrastructure. Its location provides an essential new resource for local contractors, developers, municipalities and businesses looking to responsibly dispose of excavation materials and source high-quality, sustainable aggregates without relying on long-haul transport or distant landfills.

“This facility represents the future of construction, where sustainability and profitability go hand in hand,” said Leo Addimando, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Alterra IOS. “We’re transforming dirty soil into clean, reusable material on site, and we're doing it by cutting costs, reducing emissions and keeping the entire process local. This is a huge benefit for contractors, utilities, government agencies and developers looking to reduce costs and/or reduce their carbon footprint.”

The Wash Plant is purpose-built to extract impurities, contaminants and aggregates from excavated and contaminated soil. In turn, the facility produces quality soil, gravel, sand and stone for future use in public works, infrastructure projects, landscaping and construction projects. This closed-loop system helps builders dispose of excavation waste and purchase certified clean materials from a single, local source, eliminating unnecessary transportation and dramatically reducing the sector’s carbon footprint.

To power its cleanwashing process, the facility is equipped with a suite of advanced machinery designed for maximum efficiency and sustainability. At the front end, a high-capacity scalping screen separates and organizes raw aggregates, ensuring only usable materials progress through the system. From there, a specialized AggMax system separates stone, sand and clay to allow for precise material recovery. Lightweight contaminants are removed through a counterflow classification unit, and throughout the entire process water is continuously captured and recycled using an integrated AcquaCycle system that recovers up to 95% of water for immediate reuse.

"At Eco Materials, we believe construction and environmental responsibility can, and should, go hand in hand,” said Andrew Paluszkiewicz, Managing Partner & Director of Operations. “Our facility proves that sustainable resources — like reclaimed soil and aggregate — can be reused time and again, dramatically reducing landfill waste and helping to conserve our planet’s limited natural resources.”

The Wash Plant grand opening occurred May 2, and the facility is now open to the public. For future inquiries, contact (267) 764-4600 or email info@ecomaterialsllc.com .

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS, is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission-critical real estate for the often-overlooked sectors of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past six years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 300 properties across 36 states as of YE 2024. The dedicated team of investment, development, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses through site selection, development, and/or sale-leaseback transactions.

About Eco Materials LLC

Eco Materials is a forward-thinking company based in Philadelphia, PA, offering a sustainable, cost-effective alternative to traditional soil disposal. Our state-of-the-art Wash Plant provides local development and remediation companies with a safe, eco-friendly solution for managing construction and excavation site waste. Using reclaimed stormwater and proven wet-processing technologies, the plant cleans and sorts soil, regenerating 85% of inbound material into high-quality sand and aggregate for use in new construction and development projects, including clean washed 3/8" and 3/4" stone, ballast stone, C33 concrete sand, and fine mason sand. At full capacity, the Plant will divert 700,000 tons of waste from landfills annually, helping to conserve natural resources and significantly reduce the industry's environmental impact. Eco Materials is redefining soil recycling and resource recovery — delivering smarter, more sustainable solutions that drive real change for the industry and the environment.