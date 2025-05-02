AWS Supports BLOX Markets with Scalable Cloud Infrastructure for Openpool Trading Venue’s Development and Testing Environments

NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOX Markets has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to serve as the technology infrastructure supporting the development and testing environments of Openpool, a new retail-focused U.S. equities trading venue.

Openpool aims to transform the US retail equity market structure by fostering greater competition and enhancing execution quality for end investors. By leveraging AWS’s broad range of tools and services, BLOX Markets has built secure, scalable, and high-performance development and testing environments to accelerate the launch of its next-generation trading platform.

“AWS stood out as an ideal technology provider due to its scalability, security, and deep expertise in capital markets. We’re excited to work with AWS to bring Openpool to life,” said Khody Azmoon, CEO and Co-Founder of BLOX Markets.

As BLOX Markets continues to scale, the company plans to build more of its surrounding environments in AWS and will look for opportunities to continue accelerating innovation with the cloud.

Scott Mullins, Managing Director for Financial Services at AWS, added, “BLOX Markets is leveraging AWS’s capabilities to rapidly innovate and launch their trading venue. It’s an exciting time, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration with BLOX Markets and supporting them further as they execute their vision.”

About BLOX Markets, Inc.

BLOX Markets, Inc., is in the process of developing a new retail focused US equities trading venue, utilizing emerging technologies to broaden access and enhance market efficiency. We believe that all investors deserve access to the best execution opportunities. We’re building a trading venue to open up access to off-exchange equity retail flow through order competition. Retail investors would benefit from greater competition in the execution of their orders and other investors would benefit from opportunities to execute against such orders, thus bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors. We present to you a new type of trading venue called Openpool. Please note the trading venue is not yet operational, awaiting regulatory filing and is subject to regulatory approvals. To learn more, visit bloxmarkets.com/openpool.