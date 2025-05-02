COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES DUAL LISTING ON NYSE TEXAS

FRISCO, TX, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today announced a dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

M. Jay Allison, Chief Executive Officer of Comstock commented, “We are honored to become a Founding Member of NYSE Texas and show our support for the growth, momentum, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Lone Star State. Texas has a strong, diverse economy poised for continued success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Comstock Resources as a Founding Member of NYSE Texas,” said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE Group. “The NYSE is committed to providing new offerings for our world-class community of listed companies and this dual listing underscores both NYSE’s and Comstock’s strong Texas pride and continued support for its flourishing economy.”

Comstock will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trade with the same “CRK” ticker symbol on NYSE Texas.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.