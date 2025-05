Teladoc Health Announces Employee Inducement Awards under NYSE Rule 303A.08

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced that it issued inducement awards to five new employees.

Effective April 30, 2025, in connection with the acquisition of Uplift Health Technologies, Inc., four employees of Uplift Health were granted awards of restricted stock units covering an aggregate of 215,028 shares of Teladoc Health’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”). The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, over two or three years.

Also, effective May 1, 2025, in connection with commencing employment, an additional new non-executive employee of Teladoc Health was granted an award of restricted stock units covering 52,300 shares of Common Stock. The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to one-third of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remainder vesting quarterly over two years thereafter.

The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Teladoc Health and were granted under the Teladoc Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as employment inducement awards pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

