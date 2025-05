Ensurge Micropower ASA – 1Q 2025

Highlights

Successfully demonstrated and shipped 11L/10 μm

batteries, which performed to expectations at

customer site: fast charging/pulse discharging

Further progressed negotiations with a Fortune 500

partner about a Joint Development Agreement

(JDA) for the next-generation batteries

Finalized all critical technology issues and achieved

90% assembly yield

Filed critical IP related to technical fixes and

manufacturing process innovation

24/7 shift structure implemented to reduce cycle

time and increase stack output

Strengthened development pace has resulted in an

increasing customer pipeline and new technology

inquiries

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery. With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor-constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge's production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial manufacturing expertise. Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.

