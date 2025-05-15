IFS selects TomTom’s location technology to enhance planning and scheduling solutions

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2 ) , the location technology specialist, today announced that it has been selected by IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, to enhance their Planning and Scheduling Optimization (PSO) platform, delivering precise route calculations and travel time estimations across asset- and service-intensive industries globally.

IFS’ PSO solution addresses the various challenges associated with Field Service Management by efficiently processing customer requests, such as emergency repairs, installation appointments, and planned maintenance. By integrating TomTom’s maps, traffic data, and routing algorithms into its proprietary, Industrial AI-fueled PSO solution, IFS can better account for and optimize travel distances, costs, value, and time. As such, the PSO solution delivers enhanced plans that include staff assignments, work shifts, and travel costs, while also facilitating ad-hoc planning, long-term staffing strategies, and ‘what-if’ scenario analyses to proactively address potential challenges and boost efficiency. By using these plans, supported with TomTom’s location technology, field service teams minimize drive times, fuel costs, and emissions, while increasing their schedules’ adaptability to changing traffic conditions and spontaneous requests. This ensures that businesses maintain high service levels and great customer satisfaction.

“IFS proudly empowers complex asset- and service-centric organizations worldwide to deliver faster and smarter customer service, with data-led insights and Industrial AI at the core of our solution,” said Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer, IFS. “Through our collaboration with TomTom, we significantly improve the consistency and reliability of our mapping data, leading to greater automation, enhanced efficiency, and better service outcomes for customers.”

“Our location data is a crucial element in helping IFS lead the field in service optimization,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “TomTom’s robust global map coverage, highly accurate, traffic-aware routing services, and historical traffic patterns significantly enrich the planning experience for IFS customers and help them enhance their operations.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,600 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

About IFS:

IFS is the world’s leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers’ specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognised worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

