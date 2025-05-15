JLT Mobile Computers launches JLT6015, an industry-first rugged vehicle-mount computer with a 15” full HD widescreen

Image description: JLT6015

Setting a new benchmark, JLT6015 is the first rugged vehicle-mount computer to feature a 15-inch full high-definition widescreen display that delivers exceptional clarity and visual detail. Built for increased durability and productivity in the toughest environments, its compact and rugged design is ideal for mining, agriculture, sawmills, and container terminals.

Växjö, Sweden, 15th May 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, introduces the JLT6015 vehicle-mount computer, as the first of its kind to combine a superior full high-definition display resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio in a compact, rugged form factor. Designed for reliable performance in harsh and space-constrained environments, it gives operators the visibility and performance needed to stay productive in the field.

Builds on a pioneer: JLT6012

Built on the innovation of the JLT6012 computer, JLT6015 represents the next evolution and complements JLT’s portfolio. The JLT6012 computer was the first in a new generation of rugged vehicle-mount computers with an innovative platform concept, collaborating with developers and customers to address customer requirements. JLT6015 continues that legacy with enhanced programmability, embedded microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), including a gyro and accelerometer, and the ability to support custom solutions that improve workflow efficiency, uptime, safety, and more.

Enables performance, security, and connectivity

Equipped with Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC operating system and certified for carrier-grade 5G in Europe and Wi-Fi 6E for enhanced security and connectivity, the JLT6015 computer delivers high-performance computing power with the reliability needed in harsh environments. The operating system’s split-screen capability allows simultaneous monitoring of systems such as equipment diagnostics, navigation, and multiple data and video streams, optimizing uptime and operations.

Rugged and durable in any condition

Engineered as a one-piece, dock-free solution, the JLT6015 is shock—and vibration-proof, weather-resistant, and sunlight-readable (up to 1000 NIT). With the user-friendly and virtually unbreakable capacitive JLT PowerTouch technology, the JLT6015 is operable while wearing gloves. The multi-touch display functionality with two-finger zoom, pinch, swipe, etc., makes the operator’s workday smoother and efficient. Its compact design is optimized to fit into tight vehicle cabins without compromising functionality.

“We have listened carefully to our customers’ needs and responded by enhancing our JLT6012 computer,” says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “With the launch of the JLT6015, we are strengthening our position as a leader in rugged computing solutions, harnessing the full potential of the latest software applications and opening new opportunities to boost productivity – particularly in the mining, agriculture, and sawmill industries.”

Key highlights of JLT6015

High-resolution widescreen supports simultaneous video, data, and text with exceptional clarity. Compact, Ruggedized Design: Fits tight spaces and thrives in extreme conditions, with a glove-friendly touchscreen and 1000 NIT brightness.

Fits tight spaces and thrives in extreme conditions, with a glove-friendly touchscreen and 1000 NIT brightness. Dock-Free Simplicity: One-piece construction avoids downtime from docking station failures—reliable, efficient, and always ready.

One-piece construction avoids downtime from docking station failures—reliable, efficient, and always ready. Future-Ready Platform: Equipped with Trusted Platform Module security, programmable I/O, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Windows 11 IoT for long-term flexibility and performance.

Equipped with Trusted Platform Module security, programmable I/O, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Windows 11 IoT for long-term flexibility and performance. Real time operational data: Embedded sensors delivering critical operational data regarding vehicles, IT-devices, and network/access points





For more information and technical specifications visit JLT6015 on our website.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers and the company’s products, services, and solutions, visit jltmobile.com. Financial information is available on JLT's investor page.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer and supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.