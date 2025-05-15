Circana Unveils Total Market Sizing Solution for Foodservice and Retail Industries

CHICAGO, IL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the launch of its enhanced Total Market Sizing solution, designed to revolutionize the way food professionals analyze and plan for growth. The solution offers an unparalleled, holistic view of the total food and beverage market, spanning both retail and foodservice channels, and delivers actionable insights for demand planning, strategic forecasting, category growth, and more.

Leveraging Circana’s MULO+ with industry-leading Foodservice Market Sizing that utilizes unmatched data assets, including SupplyTrack®, ReCount®, and CREST®, the Total Market Sizing solution models data beyond traditional point-of-sale and invoice-level inputs to capture a comprehensive analysis of volume and dollars. This ensures a total view of the market with precision and accuracy, empowering clients to make data-driven decisions that drive results.

“The food and beverage industry has struggled with fragmented data, making it hard to fully comprehend the opportunities within reach,” said Tim Fires, president of Global Foodservice at Circana. “Our Total Market Sizing solution transforms this by bridging the gap between retail and foodservice channels, providing our clients with a single, reliable source for planning, innovation, and go-to-market strategies.”

One of the key differentiators of Circana’s Total Market Sizing solution is its ability to customize outputs to meet specific client needs. From identifying white-space opportunities to benchmarking performance at the category and operator levels, the solution offers scalable insights tailored to individual business priorities.

“Circana’s Total Market Sizing solution is built on over a decade of industry leadership and innovation,” said Sheila McCusker, executive vice president and practice leader at Circana. “We’ve combined our depth of market knowledge with the most comprehensive data coverage in the industry to give our clients the confidence they need to make strategic decisions and uncover growth opportunities. It truly shifts the way CPG manufacturers think about data and the value it can bring to their organizations.”

Key features and benefits of the Total Market Sizing solution include:





Comprehensive Market Measurement: Captures total food and beverage spend across retail and foodservice sectors through integrated analytics.

Captures total food and beverage spend across retail and foodservice sectors through integrated analytics. Customizable Deliverables: Provides outputs aligned with internal business categories and tailored insights on attributes such as flavor, pack size, and product form to fit client-specific needs.

Provides outputs aligned with internal business categories and tailored insights on attributes such as flavor, pack size, and product form to fit client-specific needs. Strategic Applications: Empowers teams to excel in demand planning, forecast category trends, target operator segments, and pinpoint opportunities for product innovation.

Empowers teams to excel in demand planning, forecast category trends, target operator segments, and pinpoint opportunities for product innovation. Unmatched Data Breadth: Foodservice covers 700,000 operator-level invoices over 1.2 million locations, tracks more than 800,000 annual consumer surveys, and integrates retail and foodservice market performance for a 360-degree view. In addition, MULO+ provides next-level market measurement with $1 trillion in point-of-sale (POS) coverage across core CPG channels.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

