SATO appoints Merja Hyttinen as Vice President, Human Resources

Merja Hyttinen (MA) has been appointed as the new Vice President, Human Resources at the housing provider SATO, effective from 1 May. Merja joins SATO from Scania Finland, where she held the role of HR Director since 2017. Earlier in her career, she has worked in various human resource development roles at companies such as Martela and Nokia Networks.

“Merja is a seasoned HR professional with extensive experience, and she brings a valuable outside perspective to our company. I believe Merja will be a great fit for SATO’s people-oriented culture and will further strengthen it with her own positive energy. I warmly welcome Merja to join us in building the future of SATO,” says Antti Aarnio, CEO of SATO.

“It’s wonderful to join an organisation where people truly matter and where long-term development efforts have been made to create an excellent workplace – SATO has, after all, been recognised as the third best workplace in Finland. The best results come from working together, so I’m excited to start moving things forward in collaboration with the entire staff,” says Merja.

