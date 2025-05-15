Colorado State University Selects Ambow's HybriU Platform to Power the Future of Hybrid Learning

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the “Company”), a leading global EdTech and AI-powered solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Colorado State University for use of Ambow's HybriU's Digital Educational Solution platform to modernize classroom engagement and elevate the phygital (Physical + Digital) learning experience for students and faculty.

The HybriU “box-top” solution, selected by Colorado State University, is a compact, all-in-one, plug-and-play platform that transforms conventional physical classrooms into intelligent learning environments with seamless connectivity between in-person and remote learners. Through intelligent automation, the HybriU system integrates real-time lecture capture, multilingual transcription, AI-generated content summaries and immersive display capabilities. These robust, integrated functions synchronize in-room and remote participation seamlessly, making hybrid instruction more interactive, accessible and effective.

“Our latest HybriU installation reflects the growing urgency among leading institutions to rethink how learning happens,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow. “The demands of higher education environments have changed, prompting universities to increasingly explore next-generation classrooms that meet the evolving needs of both students and faculty. With HybriU, universities can bridge physical and virtual classrooms, creating a phygital learning hub without overhauling infrastructure. It’s a powerful tool for improving engagement, accessibility and learning outcomes.”

HybriU's deployment at Colorado State University reflects a broader shift across U.S. higher education, where institutions are actively seeking flexible, scalable solutions to elevate teaching, collaboration and student engagement. As hybrid learning becomes a foundational part of modern instruction, HybriU is emerging as a go-to platform for universities, training centers and corporate learning environments.

Designed for speed, simplicity, and seamless integration with existing classrooms, HybriU is redefining what’s possible in AI-enhanced education. Its growing presence in the U.S. education landscape underscores Ambow’s leadership in shaping the future of smart, inclusive and technology-forward learning. Ambow expects HybriU’s footprint in U.S. higher education to expand as more institutions adopt hybrid learning as a core component of their instructional models.

HybriU's Digital Education solution is currently being used across the global education sector, including at Ambow's wholly owned college, NewSchool of Architecture & Design, located in San Diego, Calif. NewSchool of Architecture & Design was ranked #23 in the nation for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report in its 2025 Regional Universities rankings.

In addition to Ambow's HybriU Digital Education Solutions, which include HybriU as a box-top set and subscription-based model, Ambow offers HybriU Conferencing, providing phygital solutions for corporations from boardrooms to global summits.

To learn more or request a live demonstration of HybriU, visit www.hybriu.com.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent, real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education

Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Ambow and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Ambow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Ambow believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

E-mail: ir@ambow.com

or

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1 212 481 2050

E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com