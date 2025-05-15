Bitget Wallet Expands Sei Integration After $20M TVL Surge in One Week

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading non-custodial crypto wallet, announced that total value locked (TVL) in Sei Ecosystem Month has exceeded $20 million in one week. The milestone follows strong user participation and has prompted an expansion of the campaign's total prize pool to $1.2 million, with more phases scheduled in the weeks ahead.

Following Bitget Wallet's full integration with the Sei network, users can now trade, track, and transfer Sei assets, while bridging tokens from 30 mainstream blockchains into the Sei EVM via Bitget Wallet's cross-chain infrastructure. Its Super DEX, a decentralized liquidity aggregator spanning 130+ chains, further enables seamless interaction with Sei-based assets from a single interface.

Phase 1 of the campaign, launched May 8 in partnership with Takara Lend, allows users to bridge a minimum of 100 USDT into Sei and stake to earn up to 40% APY. Rewards are distributed in WSEI on a first-come, first-served basis, and the campaign will run through August 8. Phase 2, which began May 15, features a trading task in collaboration with Sailor Finance and runs through May 29. Future phases will highlight additional projects building on Sei, extending the campaign's scope across the broader ecosystem.

"The traction we've seen in just one week speaks to how fast Sei's DeFi ecosystem is evolving — and how well Bitget Wallet's infrastructure can onboard users at scale," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "With this momentum, we're doubling down on ecosystem support and expanding our campaign lineup to bring more users onchain, seamlessly."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, seamless and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

