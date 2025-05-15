Quadient positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable Applications, 2025 by QKS Group

Middleton, Massachusetts, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading vendors.

Quadient, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.



QKS group announced today that it has named Quadient as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Receivable Applications, 2025.

The QKS group’s SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Hetansh Shah, Analyst at QKS Group, "Quadient's accounts receivable (AR) application empowers organizations to streamline their order-to-cash cycle through robust core offerings, including state-of-the-art invoice processing enriched with real-time analytics, predictive insights for delinquent and bad debt mitigation, optimized dispute and collections management, advanced cash flow optimization, and a next-generation dashboard delivering actionable, user-centric insights. Quadient distinguishes itself in the global Accounts Receivable Applications market with pioneering features such as cutting-edge AI and ML algorithms for exceptionally accurate and efficient remittance-to-invoice matching, comprehensive support for transitioning to emerging payment technologies like real-time payment processing, and strategic alliances with an expansive network of payment providers to craft a future-ready payment ecosystem. Quadient’s dedicated in-house digital transformation team, collaborating closely with top-tier payment providers, not only ensures a frictionless transition for clients’ customers from traditional paper-based payments to secure, efficient electronic alternatives but also drives continuous innovation and tailored support for clients’ evolving payment landscapes. With its extensive functional capabilities, steadfast dedication to fostering customer success through personalized engagement, and exceptional ratings in customer impact and technological excellence, Quadient has been recognized as a leader in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Receivable Applications," adds Hetansh.

“We are excited to be recognized as a Leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Accounts Receivable Applications, 2025. We believe this recognition affirms Quadient’s commitment to enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate data, drive automation and improve customer interactions,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital, Quadient. “Quadient continues to innovate and support businesses in leveraging AI-powered tools for cash flow forecasting, credit risk assessment and proactive collections with omnichannel communications.”

QKS group defines Accounts Receivable Applications as: “A tool that increases a business’s working capital via a reduction in their Day's Sales Outstanding (DSO) achieved by automating, simplifying, and managing Accounts Receivable (AR) tasks, such as customer invoicing, disputes and collections, credit monitoring, payments, and cash applications. The platform provides real-time visibility into outstanding invoices by integrating with various ERP and CRM systems and utilizes AI-based predictive analytics to understand customer payment behavior and forecast cash flow thus allowing businesses to identify opportunities and mitigate potential risks promptly.”

Due to the growing need of organizational AR departments, vendors across the market are pouring significant investment in AI/ML technologies to develop advanced capabilities for default prediction, dynamic prioritization of collections, automated deduction and dispute resolution, and generation of context-aware emails and remittance matching. These platforms now offer comprehensive functionalities such as electronic invoicing, real-time invoice tracking, dunning management, support for financing and factoring, centralized invoice/payment data, credit risk analysis, and reconciliation automation. In response to increasing enterprise demand, AR applications are evolving into cloud-first, API-driven solutions that ensure scalability, real-time synchronization, and seamless integration with ERP and CRM systems. The market is also witnessing rapid growth due to broader adoption of embedded finance, digital wallets, and BNPL support, along with a rising need for automated compliance with global tax and e-invoicing mandates. Looking forward, AR solutions will focus on hyper-automation, real-time analytics, fraud prevention, and expanded payment service provider partnerships to deliver frictionless, secure, and compliant financial ecosystems.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Quadient visit here .

About Quadient

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com/en/ .

Media Contacts:

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

Global Press Relations Manager

+1 203-301-3673

Email: j.scolaro@quadient.com

About QKS group

QKS group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/market-research/

Contact:

QKS Group

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton, Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/quadient-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-accounts-receivable-applications-2025-by-qks-group-1166

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup