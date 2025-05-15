EnviroGold Advances NVRO Process™ Toward Commercialisation

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean-technology leader in reprocessing mine tailings and waste to recover precious and critical metals, is pleased to provide an operational update highlighting a series of recent strategic milestones that demonstrate meaningful progress toward the development of scalable operations.

EnviroGold’s proprietary NVRO Process™ is progressing toward commercialisation, following independent validation, and digital optimisation. The technology is designed for cost-effective, high-impact application across a range of global mining jurisdictions. The Company is advancing client demonstration campaigns, supported by enhanced engineering datasets, an expanding patent portfolio, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Andritz Group and Fraser Alexander.

2025 Operational Highlights & Strategic Milestones

Through the application of IDEAS™ Digital Optimisation in collaboration with Andritz Group, the Company achieved significant process enhancements. These outcomes are expected to contribute to reduced CAPEX and OPEX, streamlined logistics costs, and a smaller environmental impact.

The Company has expanded its global IP protection through a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) filing covering recent circuit refinements, thereby strengthening its IP portfolio.

The Company’s demonstration plant was commissioned in 2024 and is currently being modified to reflect the optimised flowsheet. The first client-tailings campaign utilising the updated configuration is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025, with a second campaign planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Through the development of a Digital Twin Deployment Pathway, the NVRO Process™ has been translated into a digitally modelled plant capable of predictive simulation, performance benchmarking, and enabling future capabilities such as AI-enhanced remote operations, ESG, carbon monitoring and emission analysis.

The strategic alliance with Fraser Alexander has positioned the Company to provide turnkey, on-site deployment, from tailings reprocessing to safe tailings emplacement, supported by early-stage joint engagement with prospective customers.

The Company has completed initial desktop reviews for multiple high-quality prospective clients and is now initiating NVRO’s Stage-Gate Candidate Evaluation Process— a standardized project assessment framework designed to be completed within approximately 36 weeks, compared to the industry norm of 18 to 24 months.

EnviroGold’s accelerated progress reflects a deliberate strategy to de-risk technology commercialisation, develop high-value IP, and deliver a scalable, ESG-aligned solution targeting the global opportunity in mine tailings reprocessing.

With a rapidly advancing pipeline of prospective clients and the demonstrated ability to produce saleable metal products and refined Pregnant Leach Solution (PLS) for downstream processing, the NVRO Process™ is positioned to:

Unlock stranded value from legacy tailings

Support environmental remediation objectives for mining companies facing heightened ESG scrutiny

Enable production of high-grade concentrates and the recovery of precious and critical metals without the impacts associated with conventional mining



Looking Ahead

The Company’s continuing 2025 work program includes:

The appointment of a Tier-One engineering firm to conduct a comprehensive techno-economic study

The company has earmarked individuals with the required skills to accelerate the deployment plan

The engineering report will be completed and provide updated CAPEX, OPEX and 3D design of key equipment

Updated economic model

Completion of first paid client demonstration campaigns

Advancement of downstream PLS processing strategies

“In just over a year, we’ve transformed the NVRO Process™ into an optimised, engineering-scale solution that is rapidly progressing to commercialisation. Our newly established team has made material progress over the last year,” said David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold. “Our optimisation program with Andritz has delivered meaningful improvements to projected economics, product quality, and sustainability credentials. As we move toward client demonstration campaigns and final engineering deliverables, EnviroGold is well-positioned to support a new era of ‘metals without mining’—offering incremental returns, reduced environmental impact, and strategic value for partners and shareholders.”

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to financial guidance, economic and operational outlooks, anticipated capital expenditures, business strategy, future plans, market positioning, and other expectations or intentions of the Company that are not historical facts. In particular, this release includes forward-looking statements regarding: the anticipated commercial deployment of the NVRO Process™; projected improvements in economic outcomes, product quality, and sustainability performance; the timing and execution of client-tailings demonstration campaigns; the appointment of a Tier-One engineering firm and the completion of a techno-economic study; the advancement of downstream Pregnant Leach Solution (PLS) processing strategies; and the potential strategic benefits of the Company’s technology and partnerships.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved.

These statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions and expectations as at the date hereof, including but not limited to: the Company’s continued ability to operate as a going concern; the sustained commercial viability and growth of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing sector; ongoing regulatory support; continued development of the Company’s proprietary technologies; successful execution of its business model; completion of scheduled demonstration campaigns; and favourable market conditions for critical and precious metals.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a range of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s potential inability to continue as a going concern; delays or failures in technology development, demonstration or implementation; regulatory changes or delays; failure to obtain or maintain required permits, approvals or strategic partnerships; inaccurate metallurgical or economic assumptions; volatility in metals markets; global economic or geopolitical instability; unforeseen engineering or operational challenges; competition from other technologies; and limitations on financing.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to explain any material differences between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements.