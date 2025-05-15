REE Automotive Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), an automotive technology company that develops and builds software-defined vehicle technology and a provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results.

“2024 was a breakthrough year for REE. We successfully accelerated our vision of software defined vehicle (SDV) technology from concept to commercial reality in 2024. We are seeing growing interest in our SDV platform from OEMs and technology companies, as evidenced by our reservations. We are encouraged by the notable interest in our software-defined platform in the market and we look forward to empowering our customers, not competing with them, with the tools and intelligence to build smarter, safer and more adaptable vehicles,” said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of REE.

“We entered 2025 with positive momentum. However, the broader macroeconomic environment has changed significantly in recent months. The uncertainty created by U.S. tariffs and trade policy has been disruptive to the global automotive industry, and its global supply chains, thus impacting our production ramp. In turn, this has made our quest to ramp our own production both more challenging and more risky. In light of this new environment, we made the prudent decision to make changes to our previous plans. Notably, the decision to implement a temporary pause to prior production plans while we monitor ongoing manufacturing and supply chain conditions. Commensurately, we have taken actions to significantly reduce operating expenses. In addition, in March 2025 we raised new equity capital to ensure we are well positioned especially given today’s challenging market environment and in light of the growing demand for our SDV technology, as the early stages of production ramp are expensive and impose a financial burden. These were not easy decisions, but they reflect our commitment to ensure the Company’s long-term viability and success.

“The critical question for REE in recent years has been identifying the right path to bring our technology to the customers who need it most. We are seeing that answer through a path of deploying our technology through less capital-intensive approaches, including licensing and partnership models. We are actively advancing several commercial opportunities along these lines, and we remain optimistic in our ability to serve customers and pursue growth in this way, even in the face of broader industry and trade headwinds. To be clear, production remains a part of our long-term strategy; the pause is presently seen as temporary. Heightened uncertainty in the current environment has led us, for now, to de-emphasize a near-term large-scale production ramp. We believe that this pause allows us to preserve cash, giving flexibility to adapt as market conditions evolve.”

“The Company has technology that serves unmet customer needs, and we are pursuing low-capital intensity routes to market,” said Daniel Barel.

Q4 and 2024 Year-End Financial Results and Recent Highlights

$72.3 million in cash & cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, compared to $85.6 million in cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2023. Each inclusive of a credit facility 1 in the amount of $18 million and $15 million, respectively.

as of December 31, 2024, compared to $85.6 million in cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2023. Each inclusive of a credit facility in the amount of $18 million and $15 million, respectively. Free Cash Flow (FCF) burn continued to narrow with 18% decrease year-over-year (YoY) related to continuing expenses alignment with our 2024 business plan in an effort to obtain operational efficiencies and substantial completion of the research and development (“R&D”) phase of the P7 program.

related to continuing expenses alignment with our 2024 business plan in an effort to obtain operational efficiencies and substantial completion of the research and development (“R&D”) phase of the P7 program. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) net loss in 2024 was $111.8 million compared to $114.2 million in 2023. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by lower engineering and R&D related expenses, following the substantial completion of the R&D phase of the P7 program, as well as the continued realignment with our 2024 business plan that lowered overall operating expenses. These improvements were partially offset by non-cash losses related to the remeasurement of warrants and derivative liabilities, which were adversely affected by an increase in REE’s share price at the end of 2024.

compared to $114.2 million in 2023. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by lower engineering and R&D related expenses, following the substantial completion of the R&D phase of the P7 program, as well as the continued realignment with our 2024 business plan that lowered overall operating expenses. These improvements were partially offset by non-cash losses related to the remeasurement of warrants and derivative liabilities, which were adversely affected by an increase in REE’s share price at the end of 2024. Non-GAAP net loss in 2024 was $70.3 million compared to $98.3 million in 2023. The YoY improvement was primarily driven by lower engineering and R&D expenses, following the substantial completion of the R&D phase of the P7 program, as well as continued realignment with our 2024 business plan that lowered overall operating expenses.

compared to $98.3 million in 2023. The YoY improvement was primarily driven by lower engineering and R&D expenses, following the substantial completion of the R&D phase of the P7 program, as well as continued realignment with our 2024 business plan that lowered overall operating expenses. Fourth quarter 2024 GAAP net loss was $37.3 million compared to $38.5 million in Q3 2024 and $35.2 million in Q4 2023. The quarter-over-quarter improvement was primarily driven by lower non-cash losses from the remeasurement of warrants and derivative liabilities, partially offset by higher cost of revenues associated with the production of P7 vehicles. The year-over-year increase in net loss was primarily driven by non-cash losses from the remeasurement of warrants and derivative liabilities, partially offset by increased non-recurring engineering development costs in Q4 2023.

compared to $38.5 million in Q3 2024 and $35.2 million in Q4 2023. The quarter-over-quarter improvement was primarily driven by lower non-cash losses from the remeasurement of warrants and derivative liabilities, partially offset by higher cost of revenues associated with the production of P7 vehicles. The year-over-year increase in net loss was primarily driven by non-cash losses from the remeasurement of warrants and derivative liabilities, partially offset by increased non-recurring engineering development costs in Q4 2023. Non-GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter was $19.8 million compared to $16.8 million in Q3 2024 and $32.2 in Q4 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net loss was primarily driven by a higher cost of revenues associated with the production of P7 vehicles. The year-over-year improvement was mainly attributed to higher non-recurring engineering development costs in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2024.

compared to $16.8 million in Q3 2024 and $32.2 in Q4 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net loss was primarily driven by a higher cost of revenues associated with the production of P7 vehicles. The year-over-year improvement was mainly attributed to higher non-recurring engineering development costs in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2024. Raised approximately $60 million (gross) in 2024 including approximately $15 million in March, led by M&G, and approximately $45 million in September, led by M&G and Motherson.

(gross) in 2024 including approximately $15 million in March, led by M&G, and approximately $45 million in September, led by M&G and Motherson. Raised an additional approximately $36.5 million (gross) in the first quarter of 2025 through two registered direct offerings, which were respectively led by Motherson and M&G.

As part of our ongoing financial review, due to the recent changes in the macroeconomic environment and tariff situation negatively affecting our ability to bring our P7 to the market as planned and affecting our ability to raise debt, which directly impact our revenue forecast, management has determined that there is a substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern for the next twelve months. Our plans to alleviate this going concern includes temporarily pausing production and significantly reducing costs, adjusting headcount with a view to optimize the corporate structure to become more flexible in the face of industry uncertainty. We will announce details of this in the near future, but for now, investors should expect significant reduction in operational expenses alongside the production pause.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Investors may learn more about REE Automotive's Q4 and Full Year 2024 results via the 2024 Shareholder Letter:

To learn more about REE Automotive's patented technology and unique value proposition that position the company to break new ground in e-mobility, visit www.ree.auto.

Earnings Release and Call Information

Event: REE’s Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Conference Call Dial-In:

Webcast Registration:

Add to calendar:

Investors may submit questions for consideration by emailing investors@ree.auto.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with peer companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables below.

We believe that Free Cash Flow (FCF) to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash used in our operational activities and capital expenditures. Free Cash flow burn represents the negative cash outflow used in our activities as explained above.

We believe that non-GAAP net loss reflects an additional means of evaluating REE’s ongoing operating results and trends. We believe that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automobile technology company that develops and produces cutting edge software-defined vehicle, or SDV, technology that manages vehicle operations and features through proprietarily-developed software, enabling what we believe to be safer, more modular, and better performing vehicles. Our advanced SDV technology utilizes zonal architecture to enhance redundancy and stability and it contains the capabilities for updates and improvements over-the-air throughout an SDV’s lifespan. This makes Powered by REE® vehicles highly adaptable to customer and market changes and our technology is designed in an effort to be future proofed, autonomous capable. As the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE’s proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Our approach of “complete not compete” allows original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, and technology companies to license our technology in order to design and build vehicles reliant upon our SDV technology to their specific requirements and needs. To learn more visit www.ree.auto.

REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Revenues $ 12 $ 11 $ 455 $ 183 $ 1,608 Cost of revenues 1,872 354 913 3,681 3,270 Gross loss $ (1,860 ) $ (343 ) $ (458 ) $ (3,498 ) $ (1,662 ) Operating expenses: Research and development expenses, net 13,653 12,386 28,587 49,460 82,662 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,278 5,792 8,125 26,171 35,568 Total operating expenses 19,931 18,178 36,712 75,631 118,230 Operating loss $ (21,791 ) $ (18,521 ) $ (37,170 ) $ (79,129 ) $ (119,892 ) Income (loss) from warrants remeasurement (10,230 ) (14,400 ) 396 (22,750 ) 396 Financial income (expenses), net (4,494 ) (5,579 ) 341 (7,812 ) 3,928 Net loss before income tax (36,515 ) (38,500 ) (36,433 ) (109,691 ) (115,568 ) Taxes on income (tax benefit) 781 (12 ) (1,200 ) 2,063 (1,360 ) Net loss $ (37,296 ) $ (38,488 ) $ (35,233 ) $ (111,754 ) $ (114,208 ) Net comprehensive loss $ (37,296 ) $ (38,488 ) $ (35,233 ) $ (111,754 ) $ (114,208 ) Basic and diluted net loss per Class A ordinary share $ (1.51 ) $ (2.56 ) $ (3.44 ) $ (7.01 ) $ (11.32 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 24,762,387 15,015,194 10,236,827 15,933,291 10,087,691





REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,262 $ 41,232 Short-term investments — 44,395 Accounts receivable 11 455 Inventory 3,075 463 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 7,158 6,959 Total current assets 82,506 93,504 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Non-current restricted cash 2,510 3,008 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 3,091 2,871 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,063 21,418 Property and equipment, net 22,110 17,099 Total non-current assets 47,774 44,396 TOTAL ASSETS $ 130,280 $ 137,900 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term loan $ 18,008 $ 15,019 Trade payables 5,602 3,703 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,966 14,046 Operating lease liabilities 4,607 2,411 Total current liabilities 36,183 35,179 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Warrants liability 41,150 3,400 Convertible promissory notes 14,758 4,806 Deferred tax liability 1,782 — Operating lease liabilities 13,279 16,440 Total non-current liabilities 70,969 24,646 TOTAL LIABILITIES 107,152 59,825 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares of no par value — — Additional paid-in capital 971,018 914,211 Accumulated deficit (947,890 ) (836,136 ) Total shareholders’ equity 23,128 78,075 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 130,280 $ 137,900





REE AUTOMOTIVE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (111,754 ) $ (114,208 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 3,182 2,255 Accretion income on short-term investments — (731 ) Share-based compensation 9,585 16,278 Change in fair value of warrants liability 22,750 (396 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability 9,143 (240 ) Amortization of discount of convertible promissory note 476 30 Interest expenses 872 81 Decrease (increase) in accrued interest on short-term investments 895 (169 ) Increase in inventory (3,412 ) (463 ) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 444 (455 ) Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (419 ) 5,401 Change in operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 390 2,123 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 1,905 (901 ) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,956 ) 2,928 Increase in deferred tax liability 1,782 — Decrease in deferred revenue — (943 ) Loss from property and equipment sales and disposals 132 137 Net cash used in operating activities (68,985 ) (89,273 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (7,531 ) (3,745 ) Purchases of short-term investments — (94,364 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 43,500 147,726 Net cash provided by investing activities 35,969 49,617 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares, net 45,535 467 Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 13 129 Repayment of short term loan (15,000 ) — Proceeds from short term loan 18,000 15,000 Proceeds from issuance of warrants 15,000 3,633 Proceeds from bifurcated embedded derivatives — 4,179 Proceeds from convertible note — 563 Net cash provided by financing activities 63,548 23,971 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 30,532 (15,685 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 44,240 59,925 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 74,772 $ 44,240





Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Net Loss on a GAAP Basis $ (37,296 ) $ (38,488 ) $ (35,233 ) $ (111,754 ) $ (114,208 ) Financial expenses (income), net 4,494 5,579 (341 ) 7,812 (3,928 ) Taxes on income (tax benefit) 781 (12 ) (1,200 ) 2,063 (1,360 ) Loss (income) from warrants remeasurement 10,230 14,400 (396 ) 22,750 (396 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,865 1,629 1,541 6,767 5,070 Share-based compensation 2,164 1,783 3,388 9,585 16,278 Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,762 ) $ (15,109 ) $ (32,241 ) $ (62,777 ) $ (98,544 )





Reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (14,477 ) $ (16,476 ) $ (23,084 ) $ (68,985 ) $ (89,273 ) Purchase of property and equipment (4,708 ) (907 ) (392 ) (7,531 ) (3,745 ) Free Cash Flow $ (19,185 ) $ (17,383 ) $ (23,476 ) $ (76,516 ) $ (93,018 )





Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Non-GAAP operating expenses; GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP net loss, and presentation of Non-GAAP net loss per Share, basic and diluted:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 GAAP operating expenses $ 19,931 $ 18,178 $ 36,712 $ 75,631 $ 118,230 Share-based compensation (2,164 ) (1,783 ) (3,388 ) (9,585 ) (16,278 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses 17,767 16,395 33,324 66,046 101,952 GAAP net loss (37,296 ) (38,488 ) (35,233 ) (111,754 ) (114,208 ) Loss (income) from warrants remeasurement 10,230 14,400 (396 ) 22,750 (396 ) Loss (income) from derivatives remeasurement 5,106 5,485 — 9,143 — Share-based compensation 2,164 1,783 3,388 9,585 16,278 Non-GAAP net loss $ (19,796 ) $ (16,820 ) $ (32,241 ) $ (70,276 ) $ (98,326 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 24,762,387 15,015,194 10,236,827 15,933,291 10,087,691 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.80 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (3.15 ) $ (4.41 ) $ (9.75 )

___________________________

1 For the avoidance of doubt, such cash does not reflect the inclusion of the additional $15 million non-binding term sheet for a credit facility entered into in 2024, which will likely not be completed prior to such letter’s expiration date