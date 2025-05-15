Xtract One Enters Master Supply Agreement with Global Entertainment Organization for Security Screening Deployment

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has entered into a Master Supply Agreement with a new customer, a leading global media and entertainment organization. Through this agreement, Xtract One’s SmartGateway has been selected as the screening technology solution that is now available at any location and will initially be deployed in a first application at an venue in Asia – with the potential of ongoing expansion at any of the brand’s growing portfolio of hundreds of entertainment venues, retail stores, and production facilities worldwide. The first installation is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025; additional terms were not disclosed.

“We’re energized to be working with yet another major player in the global entertainment industry, furthering the case for creating safer entertainment spaces for everyone around the world,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “The testing executed was some of the most rigorous that we have been subjected to, with a very detailed set of prohibited items tested, along with detailed analysis of the metrics for the guest ingress experience. Large, global organizations such as this customer have highly valuable assets to protect, and high brand equity to maintain also. We are pleased to have been tested and proven to deliver against both metrics.”

After testing at multiple locations, Xtract One’s SmartGateway was selected for its ability to provide fast, reliable, and accurate patron screening. This agreement sets a new standard within the global entertainment industry through the entertainment company’s effort to enhance security measures and ensure the safety of all venue visitors on a global scale. The first SmartGateway deployment will occur within the next months.

Xtract One’s SmartGateway allows for fast, frictionless entry, enhancing safety without sacrificing experience. SmartGateway’s technology uses AI-powered sensors to unobtrusively scan individuals, seamlessly detecting threats without invading guests’ privacy. The AI-driven technology reduces wait times and enables faster entry, while providing data-driven security insights that shift security operations from reactive to proactive. The Company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway portfolio was recently awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) , highlighting the efficacy of Xtract One's innovative security solutions in safeguarding public spaces against modern threats.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

