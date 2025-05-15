Surfshark expands Dedicated IP with new locations

Surfshark, a cybersecurity company, expands its Dedicated IP service to seven new locations, now offering unique, static IP (Internet Protocol) addresses in 20 locations worldwide. This expansion provides users with reliable access to IP-sensitive services. It also minimizes frustrating human verification requests by ensuring a consistent IP address each time they connect through a designated VPN server.

“Dedicated IP acts as a permanent, individual address on the internet that offers a more stable and reliable VPN (Virtual Private Network) experience. Unlike shared IP addresses, which may be used by hundreds of users at once and often trigger human verification requests, a Dedicated IP can significantly reduce such disruptions. It also enhances secure access to platforms that require consistent identification, such as remote servers or banking services, and minimizes exposure to the risks commonly associated with shared IP usage,” says Justas Pukys, Sr. Product Manager at Surfshark.

Benefits of Dedicated IP

The Dedicated IP feature is available on Android, Windows, iOS, and macOS and supports all major protocols, including WireGuard®, for maximum speed. This allows users to benefit from a static IP address without sacrificing connection performance.

One key advantage is a noticeable reduction in human verification requests — common with standard VPNs, where multiple users share the same IP address, often triggering verification prompts. Dedicated IP minimizes this issue by assigning a unique address, making traffic appear more consistent to websites. It also enhances network performance, as only one user generates traffic through the IP, leading to faster and more stable connections. Additionally, Dedicated IP simplifies access to remote networks, eliminating the unpredictability of changing addresses associated with shared VPN servers.

7 new locations

Surfshark already offered 13 Dedicated IP locations: the US (San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas), Canada (Toronto), the UK (London), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Germany (Frankfurt), France (Paris), Italy (Milan), Japan (Tokyo), Hong Kong (Hong Kong), Australia (Sydney), and South Africa (Johannesburg). Now, the company has expanded Dedicated IP to seven new locations: the US (Denver, New York, Las Vegas), Brazil (São Paulo), Poland (Warsaw), Singapore (Singapore), and Turkey (Istanbul).

According to J. Pukys, demand for Dedicated IP addresses is rapidly increasing, particularly in major cities worldwide. To meet this need, the company has added seven new locations to its network, bringing this feature closer to users in key regions around the world. This is just the start — more locations are on the way as the Dedicated IP continues to expand.





ABOUT SURFSHARK

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company offering products including an audited VPN, certified antivirus, data leak warning system, private search engine, and tool for generating an online identity. Recognized as a leading VPN by CNET and TechRadar, Surfshark has also been featured on the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies ranking. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Surfshark has offices in Lithuania and Poland. For information on Surfshark's operations and highlights, read our Annual Wrap-up . For research projects, visit our Research Hub .

Attachment