Surfshark is one of the few to add dedicated IP to the Linux GUI app

Cybersecurity company and leading VPN provider, Surfshark, introduces a dedicated IP feature for Linux operating systems . With this new addition, users get more flexibility and control over their IP address as dedicated IP is now available on Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Apple TV, and the Surfshark browser extension.

“We're excited to announce that the dedicated IP feature is now available directly within the Linux GUI app. Although dedicated IP has been a Surfshark offering for some time, this expansion enables Linux users to effortlessly utilize a dedicated IP through the application, offering more flexibility and an enhanced online experience. Until now, Linux users were only able to use this feature via a browser extension,” explained Justas Pukys, Senior Product Manager at Surfshark.

A dedicated IP offers a more stable and reliable VPN (Virtual Private Network) experience by providing a personal internet address. Unlike shared IP (Internet Protocol) addresses, which can trigger human verification requests, a dedicated IP significantly reduces such disruptions, including CAPTCHAs ("Select images with traffic lights"). This is because the static IP address makes traffic appear more consistent to websites, as only one user generates traffic through the IP.

In addition to reducing human verification requests, a dedicated IP enhances secure access to services that require consistent identification, such as banking or remote servers, and helps mitigate the security risks associated with shared IP usage.

To provide these benefits, Surfshark offers dedicated IP locations in the US (San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver, New York, Las Vegas), Canada (Toronto), the UK (London), the Netherlands (Amsterdam), Germany (Frankfurt), France (Paris), Italy (Milan), Japan (Tokyo), Hong Kong (Hong Kong), Australia (Sydney), South Africa (Johannesburg), Brazil (São Paulo), Poland (Warsaw), Singapore (Singapore), and Turkey (Istanbul), totaling 20.

Furthermore, the dedicated IP feature is now available on Linux, Android, Windows, iOS, and macOS, and supports all major protocols, including WireGuard®, for maximum speed. Since it has already been included in the Surfshark browser extension platform, all users can also access it on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge browsers.

It is important to note that this feature is a paid add-on to any Surfshark bundle. To get it, users would need to visit their Surfshark account and go to the Dedicated IP tab. After purchasing a dedicated IP, they will be asked to choose one of our dedicated IP locations.

