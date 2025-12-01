Surfshark’s Multi IP and upgraded rotating IP take online privacy to the next level

Surfshark, a cybersecurity company and leading VPN provider, introduces a new Multi IP feature together with an upgraded rotating IP that elevates your online privacy. While rotating IP changes your IP (Internet Protocol) address automatically every five minutes, depending on your chosen location globally, the Multi IP feature routes your traffic to every session or website via a separate IP.

According to Karolis Kaciulis, Leading System Engineer at Surfshark, Multi IP is an industry-first solution that allows users to route internet traffic to every destination using a different IP address.

“In today's world, where online privacy is becoming indispensable, our team wanted to step up and create innovative solutions for individuals who seek the highest possible online privacy. By introducing Multi IP and upgrading rotating IP, we give users control over how their traffic is routed. This lets them choose different levels of online privacy while significantly reducing the ability of third parties to track their online activity,” explained Kaciulis.

What is Surfshark’s Multi IP?

Multi IP is a unique solution that allows you to control every session’s or website's traffic by allocating each with a separate IP. With this feature, you can change your IP address within your chosen country, region, or globally.

“Typically, when a user connects to a VPN, they exit the VPN via a single IP address. The entire device traffic is being routed through the same IP address, and no matter whether the user opens a website or an app, their IP address will stay the same, unless they disconnect and reconnect. Surfshark’s Multi IP offers a different approach. Every resource online will be accessed through a different IP address, during the same VPN session,” said Kaciulis.

“If the user selects a country, different IP addresses from that country will be assigned. If they choose a region or global option, their IPs will be selected from that region (e.g., EU) or from anywhere around the globe, respectively.”

What is Surfshark’s rotating IP?

Rotating IP regularly changes your IP address every five minutes within your selected country, region, or globally. While a VPN provides security by encrypting your traffic and masking your IP address, rotating IP is an advanced solution for enhanced privacy and anonymity.

It performs all the same functions as a VPN but also automatically changes your IP address every five minutes, making your online activity much more difficult to track.

Why does this matter?

Switching your IP address with Multi IP or rotating IP makes it much harder for snoopers to trace your online activity. It also boosts privacy by ensuring that users’ actions appear to originate from different IPs across sessions, making it harder to connect them to a single identity. Rotating IPs reduces cross-site correlation, so advertisers and data brokers can’t easily link users’ visits. Additionally, with new IPs, tracking across sites becomes less effective, which diminishes profile building and the reach of targeted ads.

Kaciulis explained that both solutions offer a greater level of online anonymity and data protection for individuals who seek the highest online privacy. However, users should keep in mind that selecting the global IP option within Multi IP may affect their daily internet experience, as frequent IP address changes may cause some websites or apps to load or work improperly.

For now, Surfshark macOS users can enhance their privacy with Multi IP and an upgraded rotating IP by enabling them in Advanced settings. These are not default settings and are intended for individuals who require the highest level of online privacy.

Rotating IP, implemented alongside Multi IP connectivity, is a key part of Surfshark’s proprietary Nexus SDN, which includes other great features like FastTrack and Everlink.

