Surfshark protects against phishing attacks with the email scam checker

Surfshark, a cybersecurity company, launches the email scam checker to help protect against email phishing attacks. This on-demand solution aims to provide users with an additional security layer against sophisticated scams, considering the alarming statistic of 3.4 billion phishing emails sent daily and 1.5 million new phishing websites created every month.

“Nine out of ten scams originate directly from emails, rather than attachments. Our AI-powered email scam checker is designed to identify and prevent these threats by scanning key areas for fraudulent links and scam patterns. It analyzes email content, sender details, and other characteristics to warn users about potential harm,” explained Nedas Kazlauskas, Product Manager at Surfshark.

The email scam checker, a new feature of the Surfshark Chrome browser extension, offers a robust security layer against drastically increasing email phishing attacks. This tool helps improve users’ online security by allowing them to check suspicious emails and get notified about fraud and phishing attempts.

By identifying malicious attachments and links, Surfshark’s email scam checker significantly reduces the risk of potential fraud and malware infections on users' devices. Using AI-driven technology, the new feature rapidly detects phishing attempts, safeguarding users' sensitive data with increased accuracy. With the email scam checker, users can browse the internet with greater confidence and safety, having a powerful ally to combat email scam threats whenever needed.

This advanced protection is crucial because, as Kazlauskas explains, email phishing scams are a growing threat, becoming increasingly sophisticated and harder to detect. With the rapid advancement of AI tools, scammers are constantly evolving their tactics, making fraudulent emails more convincing and the problem harder to control.

“To spot a phishing email, it’s important to watch for key warning signs. Scammers frequently mimic well-known organizations or service providers, using sender addresses that appear legitimate. Common red flags that we might notice include generic greetings, easily noticeable spelling errors, and urgent language meant to pressure you into revealing personal information. However, because of the growing sophistication of scammy emails, our tool goes further by analyzing sender details and characteristics that most people wouldn’t detect on their own.”

The email scam checker is now available on the Surfshark Chrome browser extension for Gmail users with a Surfshark One or One+ subscription.

