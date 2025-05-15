Creative Realities to Participate in Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation Expo

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced that it will participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Innovation Expo 2025, at Convene, 101 Park Avenue, New York on Wednesday May 21. One-on-one meetings will be available for institutional investors, and a general presentation will be held at 1pm Eastern. To schedule a meeting with CRI, contact Ladenburg Thalmann or use the following link: https://b2idigital.com/ladenburg-innovation-expo The 2025 Expo will feature presentations from the managements of approximately 40-50 companies that utilize AI in innovative and breakthrough ways.

Ladenburg Thalmann is a US middle market diversified financial services firm. The firm is headquartered in New York and is engaged in investment banking, with a focus on fundraising, buyside & sellside M&A, high-yield debt and private equity access for public and private companies. The firm also provides equity research, institutional sales and trading, independent brokerage, advisory services, trust services and asset management.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its ClarityTM, ReflectViewTM, and iShowroomTM Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day-to-day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogicTM and AdLogic CPM+TM programmatic advertising platforms.

