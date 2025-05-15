Allegro MicroSystems to Present at TD Cowen’s 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 29, 2025

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that the company will present at TD Cowen’s 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. Derek D’Antilio, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:15 PM ET.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at www.allegromicro.com.

