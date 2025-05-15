Vitalist and MicroEJ Join Forces to Revolutionize Wearable Technology

BOSTON and CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc., the innovative company behind the successful Moto Watch collection and the engineering expertise that drove millions of connected devices worldwide (TSXV: VITA) ("Vitalist"), and MicroEJ Inc. ("MicroEJ"), a leader in software solutions for IoT and embedded devices, collectively the "Companies", announce that Vitalist has selected MicroEJ's VEE Wear solution to power VitalOS, its smartwatch operating system expected to be launched in the second half of 2025. This partnership enhances Vitalist's smartwatch offerings by expanding features, extending battery life, fostering an app ecosystem, and enabling brands to create fashion-tech wearables with unique identities.

VitalOS: Leading Open App-Based Wearable Platform

VitalOS is Vitalist's newest smartwatch operating system engineered to deliver unrivaled battery life with a user-centric design. The strategic vision is to establish it as the premier open platform for wearables by welcoming third-party development, enabling external brands and independent developers to create innovative applications. We expect this approach to foster a vibrant ecosystem that drives widespread adoption, positioning VitalOS as the future of connected living.

VEE Wear: Powering Smartwatch Innovation with Extended Battery Life

VEE Wear is a lightweight, ultra-efficient wearable framework that enables premium smartwatch features on cost-effective, ultra-low-power hardware. By building VitalOS on VEE Wear, Vitalist delivers longer battery life, customizable user experiences, and rapid product design capabilities to help brands craft distinctive smartwatch offerings. Through MicroEJ's partnership with Facer, users will gain access to the world's most extensive catalog of watch faces, featuring iconic brands and top independent designers.

"With VEE Wear, we set out to bring the Facer experience to every smartwatch user—offering unparalleled access to thousands of stunning watch faces from the most recognized brands and talented independent designers worldwide," said Ariel Vardi, CEO of Facer. "VitalOS brings this vision to life, delivering a premium smartwatch OS that enhances personalization and allows users to express their unique style like never before."

This partnership gives Vitalist and its users full control over smartwatch design, moving beyond fixed, commoditized ODM products. With VEE Wear's containerized app architecture, Vitalist is building a creator-driven ecosystem, ensuring that VitalOS-powered devices continuously evolve with new apps, features, and third-party integrations.

"Our partnership with MicroEJ is a key step in delivering high-quality, accessible health and fitness devices," said Kalvie Legat, CEO of Vitalist. "With VEE Wear powering VitalOS, we're offering a superior user experience—expanding functionality, extending battery life to up to 10 days, and enabling ongoing feature enhancements. This supports our vision of making intelligent, feature-rich wearables accessible to all."

A Strategic Milestone in Vitalist’s Transformation

This collaboration is a major milestone in Vitalist's shift towards making more adaptive, intelligent wearable technologies. VitalOS paves the way for affordable smartwatches that rival premium models, continuously evolving through software updates, third-party apps, and cloud-driven services.

"Vitalist holds a unique position in the market as the company enabling consumer brands to create distinctive wearable products that elevate brand image and deliver an exceptional user experience," said Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. "Consumers demand longer battery life, richer features, and the ability to personalize their devices. With VitalOS powered by VEE Wear, Vitalist meets these expectations—while also enabling a blazing-fast development process that empowers brands to rapidly create a range of health devices tailored to every user."

Availability

VitalOS is set to launch in the second half of 2025. Sign up at www.vitalist.co for exclusive updates.

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a global leader in software solutions for intelligent devices, trusted by industry leaders in consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, and industrial automation. With over 300 million units of MICROEJ VEE sold worldwide, MicroEJ empowers manufacturers to turn standard products into smart, cloud-connected, AI-enabled devices, enabling rapid, complexity-free innovation. By bridging IT and embedded systems, MicroEJ drives scalable transformation that helps industries innovate faster, adapt to market needs, and build a software-driven future for IoT and connected devices.

About Vitalist

Vitalist is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOS, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.

