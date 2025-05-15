Synergy CHC Corp Reports Growth in Earnings Per Share for its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and its Ninth Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

WESTBROOK, Maine, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products, is announcing its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

“We are very pleased to report 30% growth in earnings per share year-over-year, marking our ninth consecutive quarter of profitability,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy. “Additionally, we expanded our EBITDA margins significantly to 24.1% compared to 19.7% in the prior year period. This performance highlights the strength of our operating model and our ongoing discipline around cost management.”

“We continue to make meaningful progress toward our 2025 priorities, including preparing for international expansion into three new markets later this year for our FOCUSfactor brand and Ready-To-Drink beverages, and expanding our Flat Tummy product line in response to rising interest in GLP-1 support. We also successfully entered into term sheets to refinance our debt that we expect to close as expeditiously as possible, which is expected to accelerate free cash flow in the business in the near term and extend our debt maturity date into 2029. This will provide us the added flexibility to pursue our long-term strategic goals and accelerate our 2025 growth initiatives. With continued momentum and the expected refinancing, Synergy has a clear path forward. We remain confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value. We are truly excited about our ability to accelerate our growth initiatives in the coming quarters.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period

Revenue of $8.2 million vs. $9.4 million.

Gross margin of 75.4% vs. 72.0%.

Income from operations of $1.9 million vs. $1.8 million.

Net income of $876.3 thousand vs. $580.5 thousand.

Earnings per share of $0.10 vs. $0.08.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.98 million vs. $1.85 million.

Recent Business Highlights

Synergy entered and continued debt refinancing negotiations during and after the first quarter, aiming to extend the maturity to 2029.

Synergy has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico and is actively working to onboard several key suppliers and retailers in the region.

Synergy signed a new long-term supplier agreement for FOCUSfactor products, effective April 2025, which is expected to deliver significant cost savings.

During the first quarter, the Company reduced outstanding liabilities by $1.7 million.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $8.2 million, down 13% compared to $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven by a new product sell-in to one customer in 2024, that did not repeat in 2025.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 75.4% compared to 72.0% in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was largely driven by a favorable shift in product mix.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $4.2 million, down 15% compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The improvement was driven by management of operating costs and the decrease in net revenue.

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.9 million, up 8% compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in operating income was due to a decrease in operating expenses.

Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $876.3 thousand, up 51% compared to net income of $580.5 thousand in the first quarter of 2024.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the first quarter of 2025 was $1.98 million, up 7% compared to $1.85 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to lower SG&A expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, Synergy had approximately $177.9 thousand in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $687.9 thousand in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, Synergy had $31.3 million in total liabilities, compared to $33.0 million in total liabilities as of December 31, 2024, an improvement of $1.7 million.

As of March 31, 2025, Synergy had $2.3 million in inventory, compared to $1.7 million in inventory as of December 31, 2024.

Cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $822.8 thousand compared to cash used in operating activities of $858 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

EBITDA

Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events, as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance, and should be read in addition to, rather than instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA (in millions of US dollars):

3 Months ended March 31 2025 2024 Net income for the period $ 0.88 $ 0.58 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 1.08 1.11 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03 0.03 Taxes expense (benefit) (0.01) 0.13 EBITDA $1.98 $1.85

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products. Synergy's current brand portfolio consists of two marquee brands, FOCUSfactor, a clinically-tested brain health supplement that has been shown to improve memory, concentration and focus, and Flat Tummy, a lifestyle and wellness brand that provides a suite of nutritional products to help women achieve their weight management goals.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expansion and growth initiatives, refinancing of our indebtedness and our free cash flow. These forward-looking statements represent Synergy's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are set forth in Synergy's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, many of which are outside of Synergy's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Synergy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Synergy to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Synergy’s filings with the SEC. The risk factors and other factors noted in Synergy's filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Synergy CHC Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,882 $ 687,920 Restricted cash 100,000 100,000 Accounts receivable, net 4,380,518 5,321,037 Other receivables 1,855,000 1,999,637 Loan receivable (related party) 4,375,892 4,375,059 Prepaid expenses (including related party amount of $508,879 and $312,966, respectively) 2,170,263 1,859,563 Inventory, net 2,346,487 1,716,552 Total Current Assets 15,406,042 16,059,768 Intangible assets, net 250,000 283,333 Total Assets $ 15,656,042 $ 16,343,101 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (including related party payable of $217,956 and $88,644, respectively) $ 3,098,590 $ 5,191,868 Income taxes payable 77,564 242,977 Contract liabilities 36 24,252 Short term loans payable, net of debt discount 4,754,555 7,725,272 Current portion of long-term notes payable, net of debt discount and debt issuance cost, related party 135,000 4,000,000 Total Current Liabilities 8,065,745 17,184,369 Long-term Liabilities: Notes payable, net of debt discount, related parties 12,333,053 8,333,053 Notes payable 10,896,610 7,457,022 Total long-term liabilities 23,229,663 15,790,075 Total Liabilities 31,295,408 32,974,444 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Deficit: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 8,752,178 and 8,721,818, shares issued, respectively; 8,572,105 and 8,541,745 outstanding, respectively 88 87 Additional paid in capital 27,761,307 27,643,660 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,712 ) (47,777 ) Accumulated deficit (43,223,549 ) (44,099,813 ) Less: Treasury stock (180,073 shares) at cost (127,500 ) (127,500 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (15,639,366 ) (16,631,343 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 15,656,042 $ 16,343,101





Synergy CHC Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended For the three

months ended March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 Revenue Product Sales 6,670,534 $ 9,411,863 License Revenue 1,500,000 - Total Revenue 8,170,534 9,411,863 Cost of Sales 2,006,513 2,637,139 Gross Profit 6,164,021 6,774,724 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 2,876,271 3,584,677 General and administrative 1,306,714 1,348,385 Depreciation and amortization 33,333 33,333 Total operating expenses 4,216,318 4,966,395 Income from operations 1,947,703 1,808,329 Other (income) expenses Interest income (13,882 ) (387 ) Interest expense 1,095,369 1,109,980 Remeasurement loss (gain) on translation of foreign subsidiary 1,412 (8,983 ) Total other expenses 1,082,899 1,100,610 Net income before income taxes 864,804 707,719 Income tax benefit (expense) 11,460 (127,189 ) Net income after tax $ 876,264 $ 580,530 Net income per share – basic $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 8,560,636 7,373,745 Diluted 8,577,620 7,373,745 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 876,264 $ 580,530 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,935 ) 131,637 Comprehensive income $ 874,329 $ 712,167



