Hallador Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (“Hallador” or the “Company”), today announced its participation in three upcoming investor conferences scheduled for May and June 2025.

B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference is being held May 21-22 at The Ritz Carlton in Marina del Rey, CA. The Company will participate in an analyst hosted roundtable and hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day on May 21.

Jefferies Power Conference is being held June 5 at the Allen Center in Houston, TX. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day.

Northland Growth Conference is being held virtually on June 25. The Company will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day.



To request a meeting with Hallador’s management team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at HNRG@elevate-ir.com.

