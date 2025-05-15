Navitas Hosts “AI Tech Night” to Reveal Next Generation Platform for Hyperscale Data Centers

TORRANCE, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, will host an "AI Tech Night" event in Taipei, Taiwan, bringing together industry experts, supply chain partners, and technology developers for keynote speeches, demonstrations, and interactive discussions. The event will focus on how high-power GaNSafe™ and GeneSiC™ technologies are transforming AI data center infrastructure by overcoming efficiency and power density challenges to meet the growing power demands of AI and hyperscale data centers. Navitas will debut its next-generation OCP data center power supply unit (PSU) reference design, which has been ‘designed for production’ and achieves the world’s highest power density, performance, and efficiency.

With each GPU power exceeding 1,000W and AI cluster computing demand doubling every three months, traditional power supply technologies are struggling to keep pace with the evolving needs for energy efficiency and power density in AI infrastructure. Navitas’ GaN and SiC solutions will showcase the breakthrough of conventional architectural limitations and enable more efficient, high-density, and sustainable data center development.

Navitas ‘AI Power Roadmap’ was created in 2023, focusing on next-generation AI data center power delivery. The initial PSU was a high-speed, high-efficiency 2.7 kW CRPS (common redundant power supply), which offered 2x higher power density and a 30% reduction in energy loss. A 3.2kW CRPS followed, achieving a 40% smaller size than best-in-class, legacy silicon solutions for power-hungry AI and Edge computing. Next was the world’s highest-power-density 4.5kW CRPS, achieving 137W/in3 and an efficiency of over 97%. In November 2024, Navitas released the world’s first 8.5kW AI data-center power supply powered by GaN and SiC that could meet 98% efficiency, complying with the Open Compute Project (OCP) and Open Rack v3 (ORv3) specifications. Additionally, Navitas created IntelliWeave, a patented new digital control technique that, when combined with high-power GaNSafe and Gen 3-Fast SiC MOSFETs, enables PFC peak efficiencies of 99.3% and reduces power losses by 30% compared with existing solutions.

Navitas will also highlight the world’s first mass-produced 650V Bi-Directional GaNFast™ power ICs and IsoFast™ high-speed isolated gate drivers. These technologies drive a paradigm shift from traditional two-stage to single-stage power topologies, optimizing data center power supply design, reducing form factors, and increasing rack space utilization.

"The exponential growth of AI computing power poses stringent challenges for data center infrastructure. The debut of our latest AI data center PSU achieves dual breakthroughs in efficiency and power density, demonstrating Navitas’ continuous innovation in GaN and SiC technologies and deep understanding of the data center industry", said Charles Zha, SVP and APAC GM of Navitas. "With years of focus on the Asia-Pacific market, we remain committed to aligning cutting-edge technologies with local needs and industry strengths. We look forward to collaborating with industry partners to explore how GaN and SiC innovation can drive efficiency and density upgrades in AI data centers, ensuring computing development progresses along with a sustainable future."

The “AI Tech Night” will take place on May 21st, 2025, 6:30 pm-9:00 pm, at the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei. To participate in the ‘AI Tech Night’ event, please contact info@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.



