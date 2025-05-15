Cygnus Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Ltd. (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG, OTCQB: CYGGF), based in Perth, Western Australia, focused on the Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec, Canada, today announced that Ernest Mast, President and Managing Director, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 22nd , 2025.

DATE: May 22nd, 2025

TIME: 3:15 PM EDT

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email johnv@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

High-grade gold assays reported at Golden Eye (see announcement May 8, 2025)

Strong drilling results at Corner Bay (see announcement March 18, 2025)

Cygnus is continuing to compile the data across the camp and deliver additional drill targets as the Company looks to execute its strategy of value creation through resource growth and conversion drilling.

About Cygnus

Cygnus Metals Limited is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.

CONTACTS:

Cygnus Metals Ltd.

Ernest Mast

President and Managing Director

Email: emast@cygnusmetals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com