Sodexo Inc. announces a new benchmark US dollar notes issue and the launch of a tender offer of certain of its outstanding notes

Sodexo Inc., the US subsidiary of Sodexo S.A., announces today its intention to issue benchmark-sized US dollar-denominated note in one or more tranches, guaranteed by Sodexo S.A. (the “New Notes”), and a concurrent cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its existing 1.634% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”).

The Tender Offer is expected to expire at 5:00 pm, New-York City time, on May 22, 2025 unless extended or earlier terminated.

Sodexo Inc. intends to prioritize, at its sole discretion, allocating the New Notes to holders of the 2026 Notes who indicate their firm intention to participate in the Tender Offer and wish to subscribe to the New Notes.

The Tender Offer is subject to the successful completion of the issue of the New Notes, at Sodexo Inc.’s discretion.

The purpose of the Tender Offer and the proposed concurrent offering of New Notes is to refinance a portion of the existing debt of Sodexo Inc., and to extend the Group's debt maturity profile.

The details of the Tender Offer are fully described in the Offer to Purchase, which is available on request from Kroll Issuer Services Limited as Tender and Information Agent (contact details below):

Kroll Issuer Services Limited

Tel: +44 20 7704 0880

Email: sodexo@is.kroll.com





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries (as at August 31, 2024)

80 million consumers served daily

8.5 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of April 3, 2025)

Contacts

Analystes et Investisseurs Médias Juliette Klein

+33 1 57 75 80 27

juliette.klein@sodexo.com Mathieu Scaravetti

+33 6 28 62 21 91

mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

