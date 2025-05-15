Traliant to spotlight innovative Code of Conduct, harassment prevention and AI training solutions at ATD25

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leading provider of online compliance training, is set to turn heads at this year’s ATD25 Conference & Expo in Washington, DC, from May 18–21. At booth #2135, attendees can get a firsthand look at Traliant’s innovative training solutions — designed to help L&D professionals and HR leaders deliver compliance training that’s not just effective – it's engaging, relatable and memorable.

Visitors will get an exclusive first look at Traliant’s reimagined Code of Conduct training, featuring The Code — a cinematic, TV-style series that brings complex ethical dilemmas to life and empowers employees to apply policies in real-world situations. The launch of the training coincides with Traliant’s new 2025 Code of Conduct Report, which reveals that over one-third of employees have encountered ethical situations at work where they were unsure how to respond. With more than half saying that a more relatable Code of Conduct would improve ethical decision-making, the findings underscore the importance of delivering training that truly connects – giving employees the confidence to act with integrity when it matters most.

Alongside the premiere of its groundbreaking Code of Conduct training, Traliant will spotlight two powerful additions:

Preventing Workplace Harassment: 2025 Edition

Annually updated for the year ahead, this new season of training combines cinematic scenarios with unscripted, real-life stories to help employees recognize, navigate and respond to inappropriate behavior. Fully accessible and compliant in all 50 states, the course is available in industry-specific and global versions, making it easy for L&D and HR teams to scale training across the organization.

AI in the Workplace

As AI continues to evolve in the workplace, this timely training equips organizations to guide responsible AI adoption in alignment with company policies. The course helps build essential AI literacy through real-world scenarios and practical decision-making frameworks, helping employees use GenAI tools confidently and ethically.



Interactive Games + Giveaways

Stop by booth #2135 to test your knowledge in Traliant’s fast-paced Compliance Challenges game, get your portrait drawn by an AI-powered sketchbot, grab some cool swag, and enter to win a FREE Nespresso Creatista Plus just by following Traliant on LinkedIn at the booth.

To learn more or book a meeting with Traliant at ATD25, visit https://www.traliant.com.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Reagan Bennet

traliant@v2comms.com