Guaranteed Rate Affinity's David Goldberg Launches The Goldberg Group to Better Serve St. Louis Area Clients

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity (GRA), a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced the launch of The Goldberg Group, a new team led by long-time GRA loan officer David Goldberg, aimed at expanding services and improving support for homebuyers across St. Louis.

Goldberg, a 12-year industry veteran who has been with Guaranteed Rate Affinity for the past four years, is forming this new team to bring greater resources, sharper purchase expertise, and deeper community engagement to a market challenged by low inventory and growing buyer demand.

“The creation of the Goldberg Group allows me to dedicate additional time to leveraging my expertise in complex situations, helping borrowers secure contracts, and performing advanced loan analysis,” said Goldberg. “It’s also an opportunity to invest in the next generation of loan officers while creating a stronger brand and better client engagement through education and social media.”

The Goldberg Group will focus on service, transparency, and smart growth—with an emphasis on agent collaboration and local expertise.

“David Goldberg has always been a strong leader in his market,” said Scott Throneberry, EVP of National Sales at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “We’re excited to see how the elevated support of this new team will help drive growth across St. Louis and raise the bar for client service.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.