Intelligent Bio Solutions Accelerates Global Adoption of Fingerprint Drug Testing

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced recent growth highlights across its global operations, driven by new account acquisitions, expansion into new testing areas and sectors, and continued penetration into safety-critical industries.

The Company’s total number of active accounts has surpassed 450, with 35 new accounts added in fiscal Q3 alone. INBS’ Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, which detects recent drug use in under ten minutes through fingerprint sweat analysis, continues to gain traction for its speed, portability, and ease of use. This latest growth aligns with INBS’ strategic localization and international expansion plans, targeting high-demand markets.

Recent commercial milestones include:

Continued growth across core industries – manufacturing, transport, logistics, engineering and mining.





Expansion into new sectors and global regions:

o Entry into the luxury marine sector in Europe, where remote testing capabilities support yacht-based operations.

o Expansion into regional and remote testing programs in Australia.

o New adoption within Australia’s waste and recycling sector, including pre-employment and for-cause testing.

o Penetration into the retail sector in Australia, including a major e-commerce brand.

Plans are underway to introduce a collected testing service, providing further flexibility for high-volume customers.

Additionally, INBS is strengthening its distributor ecosystem to support sustained international growth. The Company’s global distributor network now spans 19 countries through 18 partners, enabling localized support and faster market access.

"Traditional testing methods aren’t keeping up with operational demands – our solution is," said Doug Heath, Vice President of Global Sales at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "Industries are moving quickly to adopt a system that’s fast, diverse in its capabilities, and easy to implement."

These latest growth milestones build on the Company’s strategic expansion efforts across high-potential industries and regions. With over 450 active accounts and adoption across 24 countries, INBS continues to scale its global footprint and extend the reach of its fingerprint sweat-based testing system. These commercial developments strengthen the Company’s foundation ahead of its planned entry into the multi-billion-dollar U.S. market.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

