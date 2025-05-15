Rogers Xfinity TV now delivers the most content in Canada

Adds more than 150 international channels in 20+ languages

Customers get live news, sports and entertainment with the best entertainment experience

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Xfinity TV offers the most content of any television provider in Canada with the addition of more than 150 international channels in over 20 languages. Now Rogers customers can access more than 480 channels and experience more of the world from home, only on Rogers Xfinity TV.

“We’re proud to bring Canadians the most TV content and best entertainment experience,” said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers. “Our world-class platform seamlessly integrates this TV content, which now includes 150+ channels from around the world, with a growing range of streaming services so customers can easily find the content they’re looking for with our award-winning voice remote.”

According to a recent survey of Canadians who speak multiple languages, in-language content is important to 84% to stay connected to their culture and heritage.1

Rogers newly expanded international TV channel offering is available with Rogers Xfinity TV packages in Free Preview through June 17 for customers to explore the world from the comfort of their home. When the preview is over, customers can customize their entertainment experience by subscribing to these international TV channels and theme packs.

Rogers Xfinity TV brings the most TV content2 – live sports, entertainment and news from Canada and around the world – with on-demand and streaming apps together on one platform to deliver the best entertainment experience.3

To learn more, visit rogers.com/Xfinity.

About Rogers Communications Inc.:

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

1 Source: Multicultural TV Content Research Study. Total Canada. Households where at least one person speaks a non-official language, and either subscribe or open to subscribing to in-language live TV. March 2025 (n = 1546). Margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Commissioned by Rogers using the Angus Reid Forum.

2 Based on linear TV and free ad-supported streaming television channel counts.

3 More Canadians choose Rogers Xfinity entertainment with award-winning voice remote, where available, based on video subscribers, and Rogers received a joint National Overall Experience award for Video Experience by OpenSignal’s Canada Fixed Broadband Report, Mar 2025. See Rogers.com/tv-plans



