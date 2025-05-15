Treatment.com AI and Rocket Doctor Applaud US Health Secretary RFK Jr.’s Call for Greater Investment in Telehealth and AI-Driven Diagnostic Tools

RFK Jr. calls for a “revolution” in telehealth and AI to reduce ER visits and improve at-home care.





Treatment.com AI and Rocket Doctor applaud the remarks, citing strong alignment with their mission.





Rocket Doctor is currently empowering physicians to run their own practices in New York and California, serving Medicaid and Medicare patients in underserved communities.

‏VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) and Rocket Doctor, its wholly owned online care platform, applaud United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for his remarks during the House Appropriations Committee Budget Hearing yesterday, where he championed the potential role of telehealth and artificial intelligence in improving access to care.‏

‏“We are going to dramatically revolutionize the availability of telehealth and AI so that people can avoid emergency rooms by getting treated at home,” said Secretary Kennedy Jr. “I looked at a technology yesterday that can accurately diagnose strep throat using your telephone camera with one picture of the inside of your throat…you can prevent somebody from having to go to the emergency room, and you can get them a prescription on site.” (see: ‏ ‏Budget Hearing – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services‏ ‏ - 2:12:25)‏

‏These comments echo Treatment and Rocket Doctor’s mission, and whose virtual care technologies are already making this future a reality. Across New York and California, Rocket Doctor’s platform enables physicians to start their own practices and remotely diagnose and treat Medicare and Medicaid patients using advanced AI tools and Bluetooth-enabled medical devices. This service is providing patients in cities and rural communities with accurate, in-home assessments while reducing the need for emergency care visits.‏

‏“Virtual care is the great equalizer,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO and Founder of Rocket Doctor. “Whether it’s using a smartphone otoscope to examine an ear infection or a bluetooth connected stethoscope to assess lungs, we’re equipping doctors and patients with the tools to make timely, accurate decisions from anywhere and anytime. Secretary Kennedy’s remarks validate what we’ve been building: a healthcare model that is accessible for all people, where care comes to you.”‏

‏He added “As a practicing ER doctor I have seen first hand the challenges of patients using much more costly emergency services, when they could have safely been managed outside the four walls of the hospital. Our system is designed to address this problem, so far helping over 4,000 patients avoid emergency care at a hospital (see ‏ ‏https://gbgh.on.ca/gbgh-exploring-innovative-ways-to-bring-appropriate-care-to-the-community-with-rocket-doctor/‏ ‏ ) and subsequently we won Stanford’s Emergency Medicine pitch contest for the innovative approach.” To further underscore its innovation, the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) recently announced Rocket Doctor as Clinical Innovator of the Year at its Innovators Challenge.‏

‏Treatment further enhances this model through its proprietary Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a comprehensive, physician-developed AI engine that supports diagnosis and care planning. The GLM can be consumed in several ways, as examples powering health chatbots and voice agents, enabling intelligent patient onboarding and triage before any provider engagement.‏

‏“AI is offering the possibility to significantly impact healthcare for the 3 Ps: the Patient, the Provider, and the Payer,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI. “It increases accuracy, improves workflow efficiency, and reduces unnecessary costs. What Secretary Kennedy described isn’t hypothetical, it’s happening now and we’re proud to be at the forefront.”‏

‏Together, Treatment and Rocket Doctor are demonstrating what’s possible when technology, clinical expertise, and health system innovation align, helping patients avoid ER visits, shortening diagnostic timelines, and expanding access to high-quality care.‏

‏About Treatment.com AI Inc.‏

‏Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine — the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities.‏

‏Learn more at‏‏ ‏ ‏www.treatment.com‏ ‏ or contact‏ ‏ info@treatment.com‏‏.‏

‏About Rocket Doctor Inc.‏

‏Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that is breaking down obstacles that limit access to quality, comprehensive and cost-effective healthcare. Our proprietary software equips doctors with the tools to run successful practices in virtual and hybridized in-person/virtual models of care, enabling them to provide tailored care to patients in remote communities, particularly those in rural and Northern communities across Canada and on Medicaid in the United States. Leveraging large language models, AI/ML and wireless medical devices, Rocket Doctor is bridging the healthcare divide, connecting patients to equitable and accessible virtual healthcare services regardless of age, location, or financial status. This includes patients with potentially stigmatizing conditions such as substance use, mental health and otherwise.‏

‏To learn more about Rocket Doctor’s platform and services, visit ‏ ‏www.rocketdoctor.ca‏ ‏ (Canada) or‏ ‏ www.rocketdoctor.io‏ ‏ (U.S.), or contact ‏ ‏media@rocketdoctor.io‏ ‏.‏

