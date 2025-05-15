Ensurge Micropower ASA - Annual General Meeting Held on 15 May 2025

An Annual General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was held today as an electronic meeting.

An alternative agenda proposal was presented by certain shareholders, such proposal entailing that agenda items 6.2, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 in the notice and proposal by the board of directors were to be removed from the agenda and voting. The alternative agenda proposal was approved by the general meeting. Further, the general meeting resolved to elect board member Morten Opstad to chair the meeting, and resolved to elect new members for the Company’s nomination committee, ref. agenda item 13, which nomination committee shall then consist of Thomas Ramm, as chair, and Fredrik Munch and Andreas Ellingsen, as members.

Other than the above, the items on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the board of directors of the Company.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website.

