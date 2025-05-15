KellyOCG Honors Top-Performing Suppliers for Delivering Exceptional Workforce Solutions

TROY, Mich., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has recognized its 11 top-performing suppliers around the globe with the 12th annual Kelly Supplier Excellence Awards. One supplier, US Tech Solutions, also received the Innovative Partner Award.

“Every year our global supplier network raises the bar for delivering exceptional workforce solutions that empower our clients to innovate, grow and succeed,” Deb Timmerman, president, MSP, KellyOCG, said. “During times of economic uncertainty, our clients can count on KellyOCG and its suppliers to solve critical workforce challenges through strategic insights and outstanding service. The 2024 Supplier Excellence Award winners represent the best of the best in our industry.”

Supplier Excellence Award winners are evaluated on performance, impact, the number of Kelly programs they support, legal compliance, and operational partnerships with Kelly clients. They represent less than 1% of the total KellyOCG supply chain, which includes 5,400 active partnerships around the world.

The 2024 Supplier Excellence Awards winners are:

DEXIAN eTeam Infotree Global Solutions Corp Mindlance NES Fircroft Limited Raise Robert Walters SIRE Life Sciences SPECTRAFORCE The Fountain Group US Tech Solutions



US Tech Solutions also earned the Innovative Partner Award, which is given to suppliers who demonstrate exceptional innovation in leveraging technology and out-of-the-box thinking to help solve unique customer challenges. US Tech Solutions worked hand-in-hand with KellyOCG to develop Kelly’s Direct Sourcing 360 product powered by US Tech Solution’s HireHQ platform.

“US Tech Solutions has been a trusted partner for years and this accolade recognizes their commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering forward-thinking solutions that drive meaningful impact,” Timmerman said.

For more information about the Kelly Supplier Excellence Awards, visit https://www.kellyocg.com/about-us/supplier-community/supplier-excellence-award-winners/.

