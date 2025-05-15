Federated Wireless Achieves 100 Percent CBRS Uptime: Zero Outages, Zero Interference in 2024 and into 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, the global leader in spectrum management and shared spectrum services, has achieved a major milestone in CBRS network reliability, delivering 100% spectrum availability and interference-free operation in 2024 through March of 2025. This industry-first achievement marks a turning point for shared spectrum, demonstrating the feasibility of CBRS as a robust, scalable, and interference-free connectivity solution for enterprises, service providers, and operators nationwide.

A New Benchmark for CBRS Performance and Reliability

For the first time, CBRS users have experienced zero high or critical interference cases, reinforcing the band’s ability to support mission-critical applications with carrier-grade performance. Additional key milestones include:

100% spectrum availability ensuring continuous connectivity.

Zero interference-related disruptions across all deployments.

Seamless expansion to Hawaii, completing coverage across all U.S. territories.

Proactive regulatory collaboration with the FCC to strengthen CBRS protections and future access.

“This level of reliability is the result of deliberate engineering, operational maturity, and close coordination with the CBRS ecosystem,” said Federated Wireless President and CEO Iyad Tarazi. “We’ve advanced our spectrum assignment and interference mitigation algorithms, implemented proactive support systems, and collaborated with OEMs and operators to ensure network stability at scale. Together, these efforts have made carrier-grade performance a reality for shared spectrum.”

Growth, Adoption and Market Leadership

Federated Wireless significantly outpaced the broader CBRS market in 2024, achieving:

45% increase in device adoption, four times the average growth rate.

Market share growth from 44% to 58%, with projections exceeding 65% by mid-2025.

This momentum reflects growing confidence in Federated’s solutions and its partnerships with leading service providers like NextLink, Rise Broadband, GVEC, and COX.

Market leadership highlights:

Advancing rural and urban broadband via integrations with Tarana, Cambium, and other top OEMs.

Serving as a technical advisor to leading WISPs, enhancing performance and efficiency.

Enterprise grade level support for DoD and robotics applications and deployments.



Next-Generation Innovation: SpectrumMAX and AI-Driven Optimization

Federated Wireless continues to lead the evolution of shared spectrum through its SpectrumMAX™ platform—an AI-powered suite that enables precise planning, real-time analytics, and adaptive network optimization.

Core capabilities include:

AI-based interference prediction and mitigation

100% availability assurance, minimizing risk of downtime

OEM-specific configurations, streamlining deployment

Sub-meter resolution geodata for accurate site planning

Advanced ray tracing and multi-band analysis

Cloud-native architecture for scalable, secure SAS delivery

Setting a New Standard for Shared Spectrum



With the achievement of 100% CBRS spectrum availability and interference-free operations, Federated Wireless continues to demonstrate that shared spectrum is a viable and scalable solution for next-generation wireless networks. As CBRS adoption accelerates, the company remains committed to delivering secure, efficient, and high-performance connectivity solutions for enterprises, fixed wireless providers, and mobile operators nationwide.

About Federated Wireless



Federated Wireless is leading the industry in delivering shared spectrum connectivity, enabling carriers, enterprises, and industrial operators to access CBRS spectrum. The company offers spectrum access services to enable easy, reliable, and secure access to shared spectrum for private LTE and 5G networks. For more information, visit federatedwireless.com