EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Presents 2025 Editors' Picks

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer , the leading source of business intelligence for the grocery industry, announces the winners of its 2025 Editors’ Picks awards. Now in its 21st year, this prestigious awards program recognizes standout consumer packaged goods that demonstrate exceptional innovation, functionality, value and packaging design.

This year’s list features 85 top-performing products across a wide variety of grocery categories, from fresh and frozen foods to beverages, snacks, household essentials, and wellness solutions. The Editors’ Picks program remains one of the most respected industry accolades for new product innovation, highlighting those items that are helping drive category growth and better meet the evolving needs of today’s discerning shoppers.

“After an exhaustive review process of nearly 200 product submissions, our editorial team evaluated each entry on a range of critical criteria — including creativity, usefulness, market potential and shelf appeal,” said Gina Acosta, editorial director and associate publisher of Progressive Grocer. “We selected 85 outstanding products that reflect not only ingenuity, but also a strong understanding of the consumer’s desire for value, health-conscious choices and sustainability. We are thrilled to spotlight these remarkable products and celebrate the companies behind them.”

The Editors’ Picks program serves as a valuable resource for grocery buyers and merchandisers seeking to identify top-tier items that resonate with modern consumers. The 2025 winners reflect many of the most important product trends shaping the industry today, including clean-label ingredients, global flavor innovation, sustainable packaging, functional benefits, and convenient formats for busy lifestyles.

Winning companies will be featured in the May 2025 issue of Progressive Grocer and showcased across its digital platforms, extending their reach to thousands of grocery retail decision-makers. The full list of award-winning products is now available online here.



Submissions for the 2026 Editors’ Picks program will open in December 2025. Consumer brands looking to distinguish themselves in the competitive grocery landscape are encouraged to participate in this signature recognition program.

For more information about Progressive Grocer and its industry awards and editorial opportunities, visit www.progressivegrocer.com .

