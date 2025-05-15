Klothea Bio Collaborates with Healthy Longevity Clinic, a Top 40 Semifinalist in $101 million XPRIZE Healthspan Competition

MIAMI, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klothea Bio Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering mRNA-based therapies to upregulate the anti-aging protein Klotho, today announced its ongoing collaboration with Healthy Longevity Clinic (HLC), which was recognized yesterday as a Top 40 Milestone 1 Semifinalist Team in the global XPRIZE Healthspan competition.

The recognition of HLC as a Milestone 1 Award-winning team—one of only 40 from a pool of more than 600 applicants—was awarded in part due to its strategic collaboration with Klothea Bio. Together, the partners are advancing research and development of life-extending therapies based on Klothea’s proprietary mRNA platform, which is designed to increase endogenous Klotho production. Klotho is a naturally occurring protein whose higher levels are associated with improved cognition, reduced inflammation, and increased longevity.

“Our collaboration with Klothea Bio brings unmatched scientific innovation into our clinical vision,” said Petr Šrámek, CEO of Healthy Longevity Clinic. “Klothea's unique supplementation approach for Klotho, the “anti-aging protein”, will accelerate HLC's efforts to deliver groundbreaking solutions that enhance health span and longevity for patients around the world.”

Klothea Bio’s mRNA technology targets restoration of Klotho levels in aging populations. The approach holds promise to combat age-related deterioration of cognitive, muscular, and immune function—aligning closely with the goals of the XPRIZE Healthspan competition.

Dr. Carmela Abraham, Chief Science Officer at Klothea and a world-renowned Klotho researcher, commented, “The anti-aging potential of Klotho is extraordinary. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive the development of our innovative mRNA therapies. After considering and testing other modalities, such as short-lived recombinant Klotho protein and uncontrollable DNA gene therapy, we are convinced that mRNA, which is potent, safe and tunable is the best approach to restore Klotho levels and unlock new possibilities for treating age-related diseases.”

About the XPRIZE Healthspan Competition

XPRIZE Healthspan is a 7-year, $101 million global competition launched to revolutionize healthy aging. Organized by XPRIZE, the world’s leading nonprofit in designing and executing large-scale innovation competitions, the initiative challenges teams to develop therapeutics that restore muscle, cognition, and immune function by at least 10 years, with the goal of achieving 20 years.

Teams were evaluated on the safety, feasibility, and scientific merit of their therapies, which must demonstrate measurable results within one year in adults aged 50–80, free of major diseases and disabilities. As a Top 40 Milestone 1 team, HLC has been awarded $250,000 to continue progressing through the next phase of the competition.

About Klothea Bio Inc.

Klothea Bio Inc. is a subsidiary of ADvantage Therapeutics, focused exclusively on the development of mRNA-based therapies to boost the body’s production of Klotho, a protein widely recognized for its neuroprotective, antioxidative, and anti-inflammatory properties. Declining levels of Klotho are associated with numerous age-related disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, kidney disease, and cancer. Klothea’s proprietary platform enables sustained therapeutic Klotho expression, positioning it to lead the next generation of anti-aging therapies.

About ADvantage Therapeutics Inc.

ADvantage Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative immunomodulatory treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and other age-related conditions. The company’s lead candidate, AD04™, is a subcutaneous therapy currently progressing toward Phase 2b trials in Europe and the UK. AD04™ aims to restore immune balance and slow disease progression through a novel mechanism of action.

About HealthyLongevity.clinic Inc.

Healthy Longevity Clinic operates two clinics (Prague, EU, and Florida, US) to provide access to cutting-edge rejuvenation therapies. Klotho solution is part of its comprehensive therapeutic program.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Madden

Executive Chairman, Klothea Bio Inc.

195 NW 40th Street

Miami, FL 33127

Jeff@advantagetherapeutics.com