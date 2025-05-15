AUDIENCEX UNVEILS TRIO OF BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE INNOVATIONS IN INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION

Game-changing advancements in self-serve media, guaranteed outcomes and agentic AI modeling deliver measurable growth for brands and agencies amid a turbulent Q2.

VENICE, CA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As brands and agencies navigate a challenging Q2 marked by tighter budgets and heightened accountability, AUDIENCEX is setting a new industry standard with the launch of three key technology innovations. These advancements combine next-gen AI, data science, and predictive analytics to drive stability, scale, and superior ROI in uncertain economic times. The company is unveiling strategic enhancements across three core pillars: its self-serve DSP Admatx, its performance-guarantee cross-channel solution PriceFix, and the agentic AI-powered AXi Simulator.

“As the media landscape grows more complex, we’re delivering tools that don’t just adapt to change—they anticipate it,” said Jason Wulfsohn, Co-Founder of AUDIENCEX. “This expanded suite of intelligence automation tools reflects our commitment to helping marketers make smarter, faster, more accountable decisions that produce real business outcomes.”

Admatx: Self-Serve Media Buying, Redefined

AUDIENCEX’s proprietary DSP, Admatx, provides brands and agencies with direct, hands-on control of omnichannel campaigns—streamlined, efficient, and built for transparency.

Integration with Kokai by The Trade Desk : will offer access to The Trade Desk’s new AI-powered infrastructure, automating and optimizing media buys with enhanced contextual signals and real-time adaptability.



: will offer access to The Trade Desk’s new AI-powered infrastructure, automating and optimizing media buys with enhanced contextual signals and real-time adaptability. Next-Gen Omnichannel Access: Seamlessly plan and activate full-funnel campaigns across CTV, video, display, native, and audio—powered by real-time bidding and intelligent automation via The Trade Desk’s Kokai infrastructure.



Seamlessly plan and activate full-funnel campaigns across CTV, video, display, native, and audio—powered by real-time bidding and intelligent automation via The Trade Desk’s Kokai infrastructure. AI-Driven Optimization: Leverages The Trade Desk’s latest AI advancements—including enhanced contextual targeting, performance modeling, and dynamic decisioning—to drive smarter media mix allocation and continuous performance lift.



PriceFix: Guaranteed CPA Performance Across Channels

With PriceFix, AUDIENCEX delivers what many marketers have long sought: true performance certainty. This model guarantees CPA outcomes across every dollar of cross-channel spend.

Fixed CPA Across Campaigns : Leverages advanced predictive modeling to predict outcomes and lock in performance-based pricing—AUDIENCEX takes on the risk.



: Leverages advanced predictive modeling to predict outcomes and lock in performance-based pricing—AUDIENCEX takes on the risk. Data-Driven Optimization : Real-time adjustments informed by advanced margin modeling, CRM integrations, and historical benchmarks maximize return and scale.



: Real-time adjustments informed by advanced margin modeling, CRM integrations, and historical benchmarks maximize return and scale. Comprehensive Support: From onboarding through quarterly reviews, clients receive strategic insights and end-to-end campaign execution to ensure consistent results.



AXi Simulator: Predictive Intelligence Through Agentic AI

Now part of the expanded AUDIENCEX Intelligence (AXi) suite, AXi Simulator uses synthetic personas to simulate human behavior across thousands of marketing scenarios—bringing unmatched foresight to campaign strategy.

AI-Generated Personas : Psychographic, behavioral, and cultural data models generate lifelike consumer profiles to test message resonance, product-market fit, and audience alignment.



: Psychographic, behavioral, and cultural data models generate lifelike consumer profiles to test message resonance, product-market fit, and audience alignment. Faster Go-To-Market : Projected 8-week reduction in validation cycles to just 12 days while reducing research costs by up to 75% and uncovering new audience segments ahead of launch.



: Projected 8-week reduction in validation cycles to just 12 days while reducing research costs by up to 75% and uncovering new audience segments ahead of launch. Risk & Resonance Modeling: Pre-launch simulations detect cultural misalignment, brand resonance, or switch aversion—giving marketers a clear roadmap before real dollars are spent.



AUDIENCEX’s deep investment in AI and predictive technologies mirrors the trajectory of the industry’s most forward-thinking performance agencies, enabling exponential gains in speed, agility, and operational efficiency. Recognizing the need to shift toward intelligent automation has enabled AUDIENCEX to redefine the marketer’s playbook.

“By streamlining workflows, enhancing real-time market responsiveness, and automating complex decision-making processes, AUDIENCEX is helping its agency and brand clients scale faster, reduce waste, and consistently outperform legacy approaches” said Brittany Wray, VP Product and Technology at AUDIENCEX.

Together, these innovations reflect a bold, future-forward vision of what performance marketing can be in today’s volatile climate. By harnessing the power of emerging technologies across AI, data science, and automation, AUDIENCEX is not just responding to disruption—it’s leading it. With innovative performance differentiators built into every layer of its offering, AUDIENCEX is empowering agencies and brands to thrive, even in a down economy, ensuring every dollar works smarter, harder, and more predictably.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America, including New York and Dallas. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email hello@audiencex.com .

