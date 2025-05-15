FG Communities Completes Manufactured Housing Acquisition in Marion, North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Marion, North Carolina.

Like our recent acquisition in Morganton, Marion is located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents can take advantage of nearby outdoor activities in the mountains and at Lake James. Residents can also reach popular destinations such as Asheville, Banner Elk, and Blowing Rock in approximately an hour.

Growth in Western North Carolina has contributed to increased housing prices in the region. The Marion manufactured housing community provides an affordable housing option for our residents.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “The Marion community further strengthens our footprint in Western North Carolina. We believe that there will be significant growth in the region over the coming years and that our portfolio will benefit from this growth.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 47 manufactured housing communities with over 1,800 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities