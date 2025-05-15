Former TransUnion CEO Bobby Mehta joins Inbenta as Strategic Advisor

DALLAS, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inbenta, a global leader in AI-powered CX and EX solutions, today announced the appointment of Bobby Mehta as Strategic Advisor. Mehta, former CEO of TransUnion and current board member of several prominent companies, brings a wealth of experience in global business leadership and financial services to Inbenta's advisory team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bobby Mehta to Inbenta as a Strategic Advisor," says Melissa Solis, CEO of Inbenta. "Bobby's extensive experience in leading global organizations and his deep understanding of the financial services sector will be invaluable as we continue to expand our AI-powered solutions across various industries."

Mehta served as the CEO of TransUnion from 2007 to 2012, leading the company through a period of significant growth and innovation. His current board memberships include Allstate, Northern Trust, JLL, Entrust, and MoneyGram, demonstrating his continued role as an industry leader.

"I am excited to join Inbenta as a Strategic Advisor," Mehta says. "AI is revolutionizing customer interactions and decision-making. Inbenta's innovative approach to a unified user experience, intelligent knowledge management and workflow automation align perfectly with the growing demand for intelligent, personalized customer experiences across all channels."

Mehta's appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for Inbenta, as the company continues to enhance its AI-powered solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. His insights will be crucial in guiding Inbenta's strategic direction and expanding its presence in key markets.

**About Inbenta**

Inbenta is a global leader in AI-powered customer and employee experience solutions. Its Conversational AI platform empowers businesses to automate customer interactions, reduce support costs, and improve customer satisfaction. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, Inbenta is trusted by leading brands worldwide to deliver exceptional experiences across all channels.

