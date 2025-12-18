Inbenta AI Appoints Channel Veteran Brandon Pineda to Spearhead Aggressive Ecosystem Expansion as Head of Global Partnerships Amid Surging Demand for Production-Ready Enterprise AI

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inbenta AI, an innovator in production-ready AI agents, today announced it has tapped channel veteran Brandon Pineda as its new Head of Global Partnerships. The strategic hire represents a major expansion of Inbenta AI’s global partner ecosystem, designed to capture surging enterprise demand for its highly anticipated AI platform for Customer Experience (CX) — Encore — launching in Q2.





Pineda will help Inbenta AI build a world-class partner program to scale the rollout of Encore, an industry-first “assembly line” for AI agents that CX teams can deploy in hours or days, not months. The program will empower a global network of partners to deliver on Inbenta AI's core mission of solving the critical challenge facing today's enterprise leaders: transforming fragmented data to deliver exceptional, human-like customer experiences through compliant and auditable AI automation while simultaneously slashing operational costs.

“The market has been saturated with AI promises, but starved for results. That era is over,” said Melissa Solis, CEO of Inbenta AI. “Our new platform, Encore, ends the cycle of POC purgatory and is built for immediate production success. We are delivering a fundamental shift: a new 'programmed intelligence' framework that gives businesses the power of modern LLMs with the safety, governance, and audit trails they need. Bringing this new generation of AI to the global market requires a world-class channel, and having a leader with Brandon Pineda’s experience is a critical step in executing that strategy."

A seasoned leader with over 20 years in the CX industry, Pineda has a remarkable track record of building high-growth channel programs from the ground up. He joins Inbenta AI after transformative tenures at Omilia and Textel, where he grew partner pipeline and revenue by over 166%, consistently shattering growth targets.

“Enterprises are tired of shelfware and failed deployments,” said Brandon Pineda. “They need brilliantly lifelike conversations combined with the ironclad security and control that only Inbenta AI can provide.”

Today’s enterprise leaders are caught between the promise and peril of AI. They need to deliver the intelligent experiences that customers now expect but cannot be constrained by the outdated architecture of legacy vendors or risk the hallucinations, security gaps, and vendor lock-in of unproven LLM solutions. For these leaders, Inbenta AI engineered its platform from the ground up, combining 20+ years of Natural Language Processing (NLP) mastery with a modern, agentic framework.

About Inbenta AI

Inbenta AI is a global innovator in AI-powered customer and employee experience solutions. Its new enterprise AI platform — Encore — launching in Q2, has been designed around a new standard of "programmed intelligence" that delivers the dynamic power of LLMs with the ironclad governance and precise control essential for the enterprise. With deployments in over 100 languages across global enterprises in financial services, e-commerce, government, insurance, technology, healthcare, and travel, Inbenta AI processes over 2 billion interactions each year. For more information, visit inbenta.ai.

Media Contact:

marketing@inbenta.com

www.inbenta.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99a094c2-ae51-4b30-bb87-3f2957b31b76