Inbenta AI Wins 2025 TSIA STAR Award as Digital Customer Success Innovator of the Year

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inbenta, an innovator in AI-powered customer experience applications and enterprise automation, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 TSIA STAR Award for Digital Customer Success Innovator of the Year.

The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) STAR Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the technology and services sector, spotlighting organizations with a record of innovation, customer excellence, and outstanding results. With its selection, TSIA recognizes Inbenta’s ability to drive digital transformation in customer success with scalable AI solutions.

“Inbenta has always believed that customer success should be both strategic and scalable,” said Melissa Solis, CEO of Inbenta. “This award validates our approach: building AI-driven, auditable, and customer-centric systems that deliver real value.”

The 2025 STAR Award recipients will be celebrated during TSIA World ENVISION in Las Vegas, October 20–22, where Inbenta CEO Melissa Solis and CTO Merlin Bise, recent winner of the Tech Titans Emerging Company CIO/CTO Award, will lead dedicated sessions on AI strategy in business.

