Nexans Mixed Shareholders’ Meeting of May 15th, 2025

Paris La Défense, on May 15th, 2025 – Nexans Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held today in Paris, approved all 27 resolutions agreed by the Board of Directors. The voting results are available on the Nexans website. The Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live in French and English, and a replay will be available shortly on this same website.





The shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted, and thus approved:

The distribution of a dividend of 2.60 euros per share, up 13% compare to the previous year, which will be detached on May 19 th , 2025 and paid on May 21 st , 2025;

, 2025 and paid on May 21 , 2025; The resolutions related to the renewal of the terms of office of Marc Grynberg and Francisco Perez Mackenna as Directors; and

The appointment of Gwénaël Gilbert as Director representing employee shareholders.

Following the Shareholder Meeting, the Board of Directors is comprised of thirteen members, of whom 60% are Independent Directors and 54% are women.



About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

