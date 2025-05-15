Talking Rain receives 2025 Puget Sound Business Journal Corporate Compassion award





Veronica Blankenship, chief people and communications officer at Talking Rain, holds the Corporate Compassion award at the PSBJ Corporate Citizenship Awards luncheon in Seattle on May 14.

PRESTON, Wash., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, makers of the No. 1 sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, received this year’s Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) Corporate Compassion award. The recognition comes as part of PSBJ’s annual Corporate Citizenship Awards, which highlight businesses in the Puget Sound region that actively contribute to the wellbeing of their communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and innovative partnerships.

“We are honored to be recognized among exceptional organizations who share our passion and commitment to supporting this community,” said Veronica Blankenship, chief people and communications officer at Talking Rain.

Talking Rain supports numerous local charities and events, including Seattle Children’s Hospital, food banks and the Seattle and Portland Marathons. Nationally, the company partners with Girls on the Run International, The Jed Foundation and K9s For Warriors.

According to PSBJ, its Corporate Citizen Awards celebrate organizations that integrate social impact into their core operations, highlighting the importance of corporate involvement in addressing societal challenges.

Talking Rain is deeply immersed in the Puget Sound community and with all its nonprofit partners, the company looks for ways to engage its key stakeholders to have a greater impact. It organizes joint fundraisers and promotional opportunities with its customers and key accounts, and it facilitates volunteer opportunities and other ways for employees to experience its charitable partners’ missions firsthand.

The nearly 500 Talking Rain employees, which it calls Rain Makers, are eager to show up for causes that align with the company’s values. Last year, Rain Makers assembled 1,000 “Play Maker” kits to benefit the Jordan Morris Foundation at Seattle Children’s Hospital, which provides social, emotional and mental health support and resources for families who are learning to live with their child’s Type 1 diabetes (T1d) diagnosis. The kits, designed for kids who have been newly diagnosed with T1d, include a soccer ball, water bottle, sensory keychain, Seattle Children’s-branded adhesive bandages and temporary tattoos.

“Seattle Children’s has been the proud beneficiary of Talking Rain’s sponsorship and product donations for decades,” said Eve Kopp, senior director of giving at Seattle Children’s Hospital. “The recent collaboration between Talking Rain and the Jordan Morris Foundation not only provided Play Maker kits to Seattle Children’s Diabetes Clinic, but it also accelerated the distribution of the kits to more children. Talking Rain’s generous financial contribution further provided crucial mental health resources, empowering kids facing this life-altering condition.”

With national partners, too, Talking Rain has invited various stakeholders to take part. For example, Rain Makers in six cities are gearing up to give away Sparkling Ice at Girls on the Run 5k events this spring. And since Talking Rain released its co-branded six-packs of Sparkling Ice with K9s For Warriors in March, the company’s vendors and retail partners have been finding new and exciting ways to help tell the story and raise funds for this life-saving organization.

“We know that current and potential employees of Talking Rain, as well as our retail partners and especially consumers of our products, are interested in aligning themselves with brands that share their values,” Blankenship said. “We’re dedicated to earning their trust and loyalty every day.”

Learn more about Talking Rain at www.talkingrain.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit www.talkingrain.com.

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

talkingrain@firmani.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d63e3fb-d63a-4b52-ac73-a12b75c8465d